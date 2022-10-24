ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Daily Voice

New Deli In Yonkers Blends Italian, Ecuadorian Influences

A newly-opened family-owned deli in Westchester County combines both Italian and Ecuadorian backgrounds. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Snap Stop Food Bar, located in Yonkers at 19 Main Street, celebrated its grand opening, according to a Facebook post from the deli. The deli is owned by a couple with both...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

New Luxury Condominiums Open In Bronxville

A newly opened luxury condominium building in Westchester County is now available for tours. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new building, located in Bronxville at 100 Pondfield Road. The building features 11 two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences with "expansive open layouts, premium finishes, and an...
BRONXVILLE, NY
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester. It’s hot chocolate season, and we’re not mad about it. Especially since there are so many places in Westchester where you and your kids can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Whether that’s a traditional cup, or an updated version, you’ll find a comforting sweet treat to get you through the colder months. Enjoy testing out these cups of hot chocolate, and do report back with your own personal favorites!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
PARAMUS, NJ
rew-online.com

MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT APPROVED BY VILLAGE OF PORT CHESTER

Rose Associates and BedRock Real Estate Partners have announced that they received final site plan approval from the Village of Port Chester to develop a 15.45-acre site that has been unused for almost 20 years. The expansive property at 406 Boston Post Road, once home to United Hospital, will be completely redeveloped into a vibrant mixed-use community comprised of a half-acre of open green space surrounded by multi-family.
PORT CHESTER, NY
yonkerstimes.com

New Grant for Violence Prevention in Yonkers

The Yonkers Public Schools and My Brothers Keeper will benefit from a new three-year grant that will build on existing activities and expand strategies to prevent and reduce youth violence. The new project, called Project P.A.V.E. (Prevention, Anti-Violence, Empowerment) will provide support for high school students who have been targets, bystanders, or perpetrators of bullying and/or violent acts. The grant will also provide funding for mentoring, job readiness coaching, and internships for high school students in partnership with My Brother’s Keeper.
YONKERS, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Person to Person’s to host Luncheon Benefit on October 27

Person to Person (P2P), a nonprofit provider of essential services for people in Fairfield County, announces acclaimed chef Lidia Bastianich to headline its popular Transforming Lives Luncheon benefit on October 27, at the Greenwich Country Club. Guests attending P2P’s Transforming Lives Luncheon will be able to connect with Lidia Bastianich...
GREENWICH, CT
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Commercial Observer

Parking Operator, Wine Shop Ink Deals at New Mott Haven Apartment Building

A wine shop and parking garage operator have signed leases at 310 Grand Concourse, a new mixed-income residential building in the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx. GC Parking signed a 10-year, 18,000-square-foot lease to manage a garage with 102 parking spots for both 310 Grand Concourse and a connected building at 322 Grand Concourse, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $18 a square foot.
BRONX, NY
iona.edu

Iona University Announces $5 Million Gift and Naming of the Kelly Center for Health Sciences

Flagship Building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences Set to Open January 2023. NEW ROCHELLE AND BRONXVILLE, N.Y. – Iona University is proud to announce that the flagship building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will be named the Kelly Center for Health Sciences in honor of benefactors Alfred F. Kelly Jr. ’80, ’81MBA, ’19H, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, and Peggy Kelly ’81, ’84MBA.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

