FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New Deli In Yonkers Blends Italian, Ecuadorian Influences
A newly-opened family-owned deli in Westchester County combines both Italian and Ecuadorian backgrounds. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Snap Stop Food Bar, located in Yonkers at 19 Main Street, celebrated its grand opening, according to a Facebook post from the deli. The deli is owned by a couple with both...
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
New Luxury Condominiums Open In Bronxville
A newly opened luxury condominium building in Westchester County is now available for tours. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new building, located in Bronxville at 100 Pondfield Road. The building features 11 two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences with "expansive open layouts, premium finishes, and an...
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger.
westchesterfamily.com
Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester
Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester. It’s hot chocolate season, and we’re not mad about it. Especially since there are so many places in Westchester where you and your kids can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Whether that’s a traditional cup, or an updated version, you’ll find a comforting sweet treat to get you through the colder months. Enjoy testing out these cups of hot chocolate, and do report back with your own personal favorites!
rew-online.com
Cappelli Organization Joined with City and County Officials for Grand Opening of 3THIRTY3
City and County officials joined with Cappelli Organization on October 20 to celebrate the grand opening of 3THIRTY3, a 28-story tower featuring 285 luxury apartments with world-class amenities plus high-end indoor and outdoor recreational spaces. Located at 333 Huguenot Street in the heart of downtown New Rochelle, 3THIRTY3 is setting...
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Folklore Makes This Upstate NY Town One of the Spookiest in US
This time of year conjures up old ghost stories and folklore. One of the scariest of all Halloween stories comes from a small town about one hundred thirty miles south of Albany. This Ghost Story is Set In One of the Spookiest Towns in America. It is a tale passed...
rew-online.com
MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT APPROVED BY VILLAGE OF PORT CHESTER
Rose Associates and BedRock Real Estate Partners have announced that they received final site plan approval from the Village of Port Chester to develop a 15.45-acre site that has been unused for almost 20 years. The expansive property at 406 Boston Post Road, once home to United Hospital, will be completely redeveloped into a vibrant mixed-use community comprised of a half-acre of open green space surrounded by multi-family.
yonkerstimes.com
New Grant for Violence Prevention in Yonkers
The Yonkers Public Schools and My Brothers Keeper will benefit from a new three-year grant that will build on existing activities and expand strategies to prevent and reduce youth violence. The new project, called Project P.A.V.E. (Prevention, Anti-Violence, Empowerment) will provide support for high school students who have been targets, bystanders, or perpetrators of bullying and/or violent acts. The grant will also provide funding for mentoring, job readiness coaching, and internships for high school students in partnership with My Brother’s Keeper.
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
greenwichsentinel.com
Person to Person’s to host Luncheon Benefit on October 27
Person to Person (P2P), a nonprofit provider of essential services for people in Fairfield County, announces acclaimed chef Lidia Bastianich to headline its popular Transforming Lives Luncheon benefit on October 27, at the Greenwich Country Club. Guests attending P2P’s Transforming Lives Luncheon will be able to connect with Lidia Bastianich...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
‘It’s a long process.’ Rockland still on road to recovery 10 years after Superstorm Sandy
Two villages in Rockland County have worked hard to bounce back in the 10 years since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in the Hudson Valley.
Commercial Observer
Parking Operator, Wine Shop Ink Deals at New Mott Haven Apartment Building
A wine shop and parking garage operator have signed leases at 310 Grand Concourse, a new mixed-income residential building in the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx. GC Parking signed a 10-year, 18,000-square-foot lease to manage a garage with 102 parking spots for both 310 Grand Concourse and a connected building at 322 Grand Concourse, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $18 a square foot.
iona.edu
Iona University Announces $5 Million Gift and Naming of the Kelly Center for Health Sciences
Flagship Building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences Set to Open January 2023. NEW ROCHELLE AND BRONXVILLE, N.Y. – Iona University is proud to announce that the flagship building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will be named the Kelly Center for Health Sciences in honor of benefactors Alfred F. Kelly Jr. ’80, ’81MBA, ’19H, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, and Peggy Kelly ’81, ’84MBA.
