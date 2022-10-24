Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester. It’s hot chocolate season, and we’re not mad about it. Especially since there are so many places in Westchester where you and your kids can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Whether that’s a traditional cup, or an updated version, you’ll find a comforting sweet treat to get you through the colder months. Enjoy testing out these cups of hot chocolate, and do report back with your own personal favorites!

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO