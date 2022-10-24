ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Blue Ridge Poison Center warns about candy-like drugs ahead of Halloween

(WSET) — There are some dangerous goodies parents should look out for ahead of Halloween. One is brightly colored, candy-look-alike fentanyl pills. Kristin Wenger, the education coordinator for the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health, believes those bright colors are what can attract younger buyers and makes the pills easier to smuggle or hide.
Terry Mansfield

Halloween Treats Dangers

Halloween is a fun time of the year for both kids and adults. However, the treats that come with this holiday can be dangerous to a person's health. Typical Halloween candy bar treats full of unhealthy sugar.Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
COLORADO STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheConversationAU

Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?

The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and powdered methamphetamine or “speed”. The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes – presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and they also eat lots of pizza. It’s based on research from a few years ago that links illicit use of methamphetamine and Parkinson’s disease. The researchers looked at changes in parts of the brain after methamphetamine use and say they look similar to those in Parkinson’s patients. But what does the research...
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
pensacolavoice.com

Cute and Funny Dog Halloween Costume tips and ideas for 2022

Halloween is a time for costumes, and of course, there are always dogs who need to be dressed up too. Whether you’re looking for a kooky costume or something more traditional, we have some cute and funny ideas for you. From Garfield to Scooby-Doo, there’s something for everyone in this roundup of Cute and Funny Halloween Costume tips and ideas. So grab your pup and get ready for a night of fun!
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
NBC Miami

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
Psychiatric Times

Signs and Symptoms of Adult ADHD

Anthony Rostain, MD, MA, describes some of the signs and symptoms of adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as the impact on psychosocial skills. Theresa Cerulli, MD: What signs and symptoms prompt testing for ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] in adults?. Anthony Rostain, MD, MA: I think the fact that most adults...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

A look at Raynaud’s syndrome

Raynaud’s phenomenon – sometimes called Raynaud’s syndrome or disease – is a disorder of blood circulation in the fingers and toes (and less commonly in the ears and nose). The cause: Several. One cause is cold weather, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety says....
pethelpful.com

Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece

Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
CARLSBAD, CA
dogsbestlife.com

Chronic barker? Use 5 easy training tips to stop dog barking

Chronic dog barking is one of the most annoying issues dog owners face. When owners struggle to stop dog barking, they can become frustrated, exacerbating this problem. Chronic barkers react to anything and everything and do not stop barking, even when the threat or event ends. While chronic or excessive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy