Blue Ridge Poison Center warns about candy-like drugs ahead of Halloween
(WSET) — There are some dangerous goodies parents should look out for ahead of Halloween. One is brightly colored, candy-look-alike fentanyl pills. Kristin Wenger, the education coordinator for the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health, believes those bright colors are what can attract younger buyers and makes the pills easier to smuggle or hide.
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
Halloween Treats Dangers
Halloween is a fun time of the year for both kids and adults. However, the treats that come with this holiday can be dangerous to a person's health. Typical Halloween candy bar treats full of unhealthy sugar.Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Caution urged to avoid being tricked by drug-laced candy this Halloween
Some officials are warning parents to keep a closer eye on their children's candy this year over concerns about what drugs that look like candy.
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
If you want to have one of the most popular houses on the block, you might be interested to find out what trick-or-treaters think is the best Halloween candy this year.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Cute and Funny Dog Halloween Costume tips and ideas for 2022
Halloween is a time for costumes, and of course, there are always dogs who need to be dressed up too. Whether you’re looking for a kooky costume or something more traditional, we have some cute and funny ideas for you. From Garfield to Scooby-Doo, there’s something for everyone in this roundup of Cute and Funny Halloween Costume tips and ideas. So grab your pup and get ready for a night of fun!
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season
Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece
Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
6 parents share their kids' wildest DIY Halloween costumes, from a bottle of hair conditioner to a trash can
The South Carolina Lizardman, a clock, a sand dune. Parents who made their kids' costume dreams come true share how they did it.
