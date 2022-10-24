ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coteau, LA

kvol1330.com

Halloween Jamboree at the Lafayette Crossroads Church

The Lafayette Crossroads Church will hold a Halloween Jamboree this Sunday, October 30th. It’s a family-friendly Halloween alternative for kids up to 8th grade. Events are set to coincide with church services at 9 & 11 am. Kids can enjoy costume parties, a black light festival, games, worship, a Bible lesson & costume contest. Every kid gets a bag of candy!
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

The 18th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is this Saturday in Crowley

Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Megan Duhon talks about the $10 admission gumbo cook-off that kicks off at 10:30 am this Saturday, October 29. There are plenty of entrants that are vying for first place in the four categories, which includes the "people's choice." Anyone can text their favorite bowl for a single vote.
CROWLEY, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
SCOTT, LA
theauthoredascension.com

Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
kvol1330.com

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Author, Jeff Kinney, Coming to Lafayette

Famed Author of, the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ book series is set to appear at Lafayette Middle School on November 1, 2022 at 6pm. The Wimpy Kid author, Jeff Kinney is on a book tour to showcase the latest installment of the popular Wimpy Kid series. His stops in Louisiana include Lafayette and New Orleans. This new series, “Diper Överlöde” takes a different turn and follows the main character Greg’s old brother Roderick.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana

A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
BROUSSARD, LA
Eunice News

Opelousas native named 2022 Andrus Award winner for AARP Louisiana

Bobby G. Savoie, a native of Opelousas and resident of Denham Springs, has been selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2022 AARP Louisiana Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service. Savoie was selected for his remarkable service, which has greatly benefited the…
OPELOUSAS, LA
Developing Lafayette

New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022

The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is urging parents to carefully check children’s candy, especially during Halloween. The brightly colored pills containing fentanyl may look like candy, but it can be deadly. The Drug Enforcement Administration has become aware of the alarming trend of colorful...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: Open to change

Many people are reluctant to change, especially those who have a few years behind them. I don’t particularly like change either. It’s like wandering into unfamiliar territory. You never know what is around the next corner. But, without change, there is no growth, and the Bible anticipates and expects growth in our lives. We read in 2 Peter 3:18, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever.”
VILLE PLATTE, LA

