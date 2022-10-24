Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
kvol1330.com
Halloween Jamboree at the Lafayette Crossroads Church
The Lafayette Crossroads Church will hold a Halloween Jamboree this Sunday, October 30th. It’s a family-friendly Halloween alternative for kids up to 8th grade. Events are set to coincide with church services at 9 & 11 am. Kids can enjoy costume parties, a black light festival, games, worship, a Bible lesson & costume contest. Every kid gets a bag of candy!
Halloween Costume Contests in Lafayette
Some local businesses are getting on the Halloween train as well by decorating their offices and hosting Halloween costume contests. Here's what we found.
kadn.com
The 18th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is this Saturday in Crowley
Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Megan Duhon talks about the $10 admission gumbo cook-off that kicks off at 10:30 am this Saturday, October 29. There are plenty of entrants that are vying for first place in the four categories, which includes the "people's choice." Anyone can text their favorite bowl for a single vote.
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
theadvocate.com
Blackpot Festival is back in person this weekend at Vermilionville; here's what you need to know
The Blackpot Festival returns to Vermilionville this weekend and promises to be a delight for the senses — camping in crisp fall weather, a cook-off, music, dancing and Halloween fun. This year will be the first in-person Blackpot Festival since 2019. The festival was virtual in 2020 and was...
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be.
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
KLFY.com
55 years of family deliciousness at Dezmeaux’s
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A recipe that started with the grandfather of the family has kept Dezmeaux’s Boudin going for years. This Saturday, Oct. 29 Dezmeaux’s will be in the Scott development for Acadiana Eats Festival. DEXMEAUX’S BOUDIN. 720 E. Vine St. (337)-678-1740. HOURS. Tuesday- Saturday 8...
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
theauthoredascension.com
Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
kvol1330.com
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Author, Jeff Kinney, Coming to Lafayette
Famed Author of, the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ book series is set to appear at Lafayette Middle School on November 1, 2022 at 6pm. The Wimpy Kid author, Jeff Kinney is on a book tour to showcase the latest installment of the popular Wimpy Kid series. His stops in Louisiana include Lafayette and New Orleans. This new series, “Diper Överlöde” takes a different turn and follows the main character Greg’s old brother Roderick.
Villas at Albertsons, A New 154-unit Family Townhome Community Coming Soon To Broussard, Louisiana
A new family townhome community, called Villas at Albertsons, is coming soon to 816 Albertson Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana. The new project by Guidry Land Development will consist of 154 – 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome units and will feature a lake with lighted water fountains, walking paths, a pool with a club house, fitness center, business center, and a recreation area.
Eunice News
Opelousas native named 2022 Andrus Award winner for AARP Louisiana
Bobby G. Savoie, a native of Opelousas and resident of Denham Springs, has been selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2022 AARP Louisiana Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service. Savoie was selected for his remarkable service, which has greatly benefited the…
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
kalb.com
APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is urging parents to carefully check children’s candy, especially during Halloween. The brightly colored pills containing fentanyl may look like candy, but it can be deadly. The Drug Enforcement Administration has become aware of the alarming trend of colorful...
Late UL Lafayette professor featured on Jan. postage stamp
Ernest J. Gaines will be depicted on the United States Postal Service stamp as the 46th feature of their Black Heritage series.
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
NOLA.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
evangelinetoday.com
Minister’s Corner: Open to change
Many people are reluctant to change, especially those who have a few years behind them. I don’t particularly like change either. It’s like wandering into unfamiliar territory. You never know what is around the next corner. But, without change, there is no growth, and the Bible anticipates and expects growth in our lives. We read in 2 Peter 3:18, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever.”
