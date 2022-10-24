Many people are reluctant to change, especially those who have a few years behind them. I don’t particularly like change either. It’s like wandering into unfamiliar territory. You never know what is around the next corner. But, without change, there is no growth, and the Bible anticipates and expects growth in our lives. We read in 2 Peter 3:18, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever.”

