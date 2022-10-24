Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
LNP/LancasterOnline. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Pennsylvania’s bloated and expensive Legislature gets shockingly little done. This has to change. These were all proposed by members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly during its 2021-22 session:. — A resolution honoring the retirement of Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright. —...
Pierce running mate Grunwald urges support for Dunleavy
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce said Tuesday that she's withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reelection bid instead. Edie Grunwald, who was running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Pierce, in...
Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing trial members
LEUPP, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and...
Mississippi residents accused of defrauding federal program
OXFORD, Miss (AP) — Fourteen Mississippi residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds through a federal program for small businesses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. All are charged with conspiracy, illegal financial transactions and wire fraud by applying...
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. October 20, 2022. Editorial: Missouri secretary of state wants to police library books. That’s not government’s job. In his own words, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is a champion of public libraries. “Supporting the efforts of libraries across our state has been a priority of mine since Day One,” Ashcroft said this week.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 25, 2022. Editorial: South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act. South Dakota’s budget situation appears rather bright heading into the final two months of 2022. Members of the state’s Council of Economic Advisors met Monday to go over the revenue situation, according to...
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted...
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process,...
Adams Publishing buying 13-member Montana newspaper group
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, the Minnesota-based company that owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group, the companies announced. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams said Monday the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. The price was...
California man pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 44-year-old California man has pleaded guilty to charges that he fraudulently tried to obtain more than $3.5 million in pandemic funds and bought a Rolls Royce with some of the proceeds he did receive, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said Tuesday.
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
Heartbreak, Texas: Road to Hell has paving instructions
Can something be beautiful and dangerous at the same time? I mean, besides teenage romance. Well, that’s Heartbreak, Texas, in a nutshell. Sally Rae and I run The Waterin’ Hole Café, the main eatery in Heartbreak, some 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s depraved sushi bars.
