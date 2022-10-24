ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Back to Prison Possibly After Moped Crash

(Michigan City, IN) - A crash on a moped has a Michigan City man facing potential time in prison. Authorities say 38-year-old Michael Johnson struck a vehicle on a moped in August at Lafayette St. and Barker Ave. in Michigan City. According to police, Johnson was lying on the ground...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation

(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
LA PORTE, IN
WWMT

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
NILES, MI
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Driver on Meth in Crash

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a vehicle crashing into a fence in Michigan City. Police said 44-year-old Reynaldo Sanchez was under the influence of methamphetamine on the night of October 15 when he crashed outside a home at 2010 Elston Street. Upon arrival, officers found...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chased from Home Burglar Nabbed

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte City Police arrested a suspected burglar allegedly caught with a can of Dr. Pepper and other stolen items from the home. Phillip Jozwiak, 29, of La Porte, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 4 felony burglary. According to court documents, Jozwiak...
LA PORTE, IN
go955.com

September 11 Three Rivers home explosion caused by butane

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI

