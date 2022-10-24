Read full article on original website
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
hometownnewsnow.com
Back to Prison Possibly After Moped Crash
(Michigan City, IN) - A crash on a moped has a Michigan City man facing potential time in prison. Authorities say 38-year-old Michael Johnson struck a vehicle on a moped in August at Lafayette St. and Barker Ave. in Michigan City. According to police, Johnson was lying on the ground...
go955.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
hometownnewsnow.com
B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation
(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
WWMT
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
PD: Man shot, killed in Battle Creek
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
hometownnewsnow.com
Driver on Meth in Crash
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a vehicle crashing into a fence in Michigan City. Police said 44-year-old Reynaldo Sanchez was under the influence of methamphetamine on the night of October 15 when he crashed outside a home at 2010 Elston Street. Upon arrival, officers found...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chased from Home Burglar Nabbed
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte City Police arrested a suspected burglar allegedly caught with a can of Dr. Pepper and other stolen items from the home. Phillip Jozwiak, 29, of La Porte, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 4 felony burglary. According to court documents, Jozwiak...
Fox17
Police investigate possible murder after man shot, killed in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead after reports of gunshots in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says shots were fired on Warren Street near Oak Hill Cemetery at around 1:20 a.m. We’re told police located a 36-year-old man lying with apparent...
WNDU
Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020. Tayshawn Malczynski, 18, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
go955.com
September 11 Three Rivers home explosion caused by butane
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
