Missouri State

Mississippi river levels still low, concern U.S. soy

Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.
Dry conditions advance MO harvest

The dry conditions across Missouri continues to push harvest progress. The USDA says Missouri soybean harvest is 59% complete, an increase of 21 points from the previous week. Missouri’s corn harvest increased slightly at 78% complete. Cotton harvest is at 55% complete. Rice harvest is near completion at 97%. More than half of the winter wheat is planted in the state. USDA says precipitation levels remain below normal for this time of the year. The top soil moisture is 49% short to adequate.
Local sheriff says farmers helped quell Sunday blaze, preventing major losses

A local sheriff says quick action by farmers helped prevent major losses from wildfires in Nebraska over the weekend. Lancaster County’s Terry Wagner says drought, extreme winds and low humidity sparked two large fires near the state’s capitol city of Lincoln. “Farmers in the area did a great job of, on their own, getting in their tractors and getting disks out and creating fire breaks around residences in that area.”
Grain dryer fires are often a new challenge for firefighters

Kevin Heeg discusses grain dryers during a firefighter training exercise. A Wisconsin farmer says grain dryer fires are often a new challenge for fire departments. Crop farmers Kevin Heeg had a grain dryer fire in December 2019. He tells Brownfield most firefighters don’t deal with farm equipment very often, and farmers must often advise firefighters on how to get grain out of the burning dryer, pointing out what doors to open and what to take apart to fight the fire.
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
Wisconsin farmers pleased with the harvest so far

Many Wisconsin farmers are pleased with harvest results this year. Raymond Dietrich from the Green Bay area is a dairy farmer who raises his own feed. “Some winter wheat that did okay. It wasn’t an excellent crop but it wasn’t a bad crop. We had alfalfa hay that we managed to get harvested on an excellent schedule, and so we have some excellent quality.”
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region

While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
River system issues offer mixed marketings

Mississippi River backlogs have divided opportunities for farmers within the Corn Belt. Ag consultant Angie Setzer with Consus tells Brownfield basis levels have widened and are weaker than normal as low water levels along the river system have pressured grain markets. “You’re seeing a huge dichotomy kind of set up...
Tennessee harvest: soybean 61% and cotton 55% complete

Dry weather continues to lend its hand to advancing harvest across Tennessee. Corn harvest is 94% complete, running slightly ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean harvest is 61% complete with 96% dropping leaves. Cotton is rated 55% good to excellent with 51% of the crop harvested. Winter wheat is 46%...
Dry weather and a warm weekend helped Wisconsin farmers keep harvesting

A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin’s farmers to keep on harvesting. USDA statistician Greg Busler says the week started cold but warmed up late in the week allowing farmers to make progress with crops. The soybean harvest is 76% finished statewide, about 8 days ahead of average. The potato...
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Input prices continue to be high

North-central South Dakota farmer Troy Hadrick says input costs have been one of his biggest challenges this fall. “It’s kind of scary just how much diesel has jumped here recently,” he said. “Maybe a month ago we had diesel around $4.59 at the pump. That has shot up to $5.29.”
