wcbu.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
WAND TV
Thousand of retired state workers could soon lose access to Carle doctors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of retired state workers could soon be forced to find new doctors because of a change to the Illinois Medicare Advantage Plan. Beginning January 1st, the state will only offer an Aetna PPO Plan for retirees, meaning Carle would be out of network. Kathleen...
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
WAND TV
IDPH offering $12 million in grants for lead abatement during Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) –In recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is offering $12 million in grant opportunities to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects. Local municipalities and community groups are eligible to apply. Governor JB Pritzker has...
Stay clear of the cat: DNR warns Illinois residents of newly spotted mountain lion roaming the state
Mike Wefer of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking people to leave a mountain lion, spotted roaming in the western and west-central parts of the state, alone.
tspr.org
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
WAND TV
Illinois Safe Sleep Support program announced to address sudden unexpected infant death
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's office announced Tuesday an expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program. The program, led by 12 government and community agencies, will work to address sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Illinois Safe Sleep Support will focus on outreach and...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
rockrivercurrent.com
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors with 10-year battery life or hardwired home units
ROCKFORD — A new state law that goes into effect Jan. 1 requires all homes to have smoke detectors with a 10-year sealed battery life or a hardwired system. The Rockford Fire Department and the Illinois Firefighters Association held a news conference on Wednesday to draw attention to the law and urge property owners to make the necessary changes now. The sealed-battery smoke alarms are considered more reliable than previous technology, where 9-volt batteries could run out of power or be removed by owners while cooking who then forget to replace them.
WAND TV
Health experts urge people to get flu vaccine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year. The CDC reported that the flu and similar viral illnesses are notably high in Georgia, Texas...
Central Illinois Proud
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
$14.4 million in grants now available to Illinois underserved farmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker announced that $14.4 million in grants would be available to underserved Illinois farmers, providing new opportunities to their communities. The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Human Services worked with the United States Department of Agriculture to secure the funds. They formed a Local […]
NBC Chicago
What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?
Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
geneseorepublic.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
WAND TV
Illinois #3 in catalytic converter thefts - State Farm
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – An emissions control device under your car is bringing in big bucks for thieves and placed Illinois at #3 on the stolen catalytic converter list according to State Farm. State Farm says it paid $651,000 in claims for just over 480 catalytic converter thefts in...
