Lasalle, IL

wcbu.org

OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois

OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Hospitals adjusting mask policies

Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
MACOMB, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

New Illinois law requires smoke detectors with 10-year battery life or hardwired home units

ROCKFORD — A new state law that goes into effect Jan. 1 requires all homes to have smoke detectors with a 10-year sealed battery life or a hardwired system. The Rockford Fire Department and the Illinois Firefighters Association held a news conference on Wednesday to draw attention to the law and urge property owners to make the necessary changes now. The sealed-battery smoke alarms are considered more reliable than previous technology, where 9-volt batteries could run out of power or be removed by owners while cooking who then forget to replace them.
ROCKFORD, IL
WAND TV

Health experts urge people to get flu vaccine

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year. The CDC reported that the flu and similar viral illnesses are notably high in Georgia, Texas...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

$14.4 million in grants now available to Illinois underserved farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker announced that $14.4 million in grants would be available to underserved Illinois farmers, providing new opportunities to their communities. The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Human Services worked with the United States Department of Agriculture to secure the funds. They formed a Local […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?

Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks

You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?

Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois #3 in catalytic converter thefts - State Farm

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – An emissions control device under your car is bringing in big bucks for thieves and placed Illinois at #3 on the stolen catalytic converter list according to State Farm. State Farm says it paid $651,000 in claims for just over 480 catalytic converter thefts in...
ILLINOIS STATE

