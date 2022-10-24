Read full article on original website
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Features Derrick Rose
We hope you had a good summer. Everyone wasn’t necessarily able to do so. If you found some time to enjoy the hot weather this year, consider yourself lucky. Not everybody had the same luxury, especially a certain NBA team. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. The weather...
This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder
The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Do you have an insurance policy? We sure hope so. Life is stressful without one. Without insurance, you’re not protected against the multitude of unfortunate events that life can present. NBA teams need insurance too. Whether you’re driving, going to the doctor, or just existing, you need insurance.
Devin Booker Reveals What Caused Klay Thompson Beef
One of the more anticipated matchups in the early going of the 2022-23 NBA season went down on Tuesday evening as the defending champion Golden State Warriors paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix played an excellent game on both ends as they came away with a 134-105 victory.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Collin Sexton
Not all surprises are good ones. The NBA knows this well. Some surprises are great. For example, say someone gives you a new car. That’s a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, say someone crashes the car you loaned them: not such a good surprise. Meanwhile, some surprises are...
Chances Of Utah Jazz Trading Jordan Clarkson Revealed
Despite what their intentions looked to be coming into the 2022-23 season, the Utah Jazz have been one of the best teams in the NBA thus far. Danny Ainge orchestrated a full-on teardown of the roster this offseason, trading away Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, four of the most important rotation players from the team last season.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen
The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
This Celtics-Mavs Trade Features Derrick White
Everyone has needs. Sometimes, needs end up conflicting with each other. NBA teams can have conflicting needs too. Suppose you need money. Badly. At the same time, you need a laptop. Should you sell your laptop? Well, that depends. How badly do you need money?. In light of the restrictions...
This 76ers-Jazz-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
Nobody likes to be disappointed. With that said, disappointment is easier to stomach when you’re based on it. NBA teams are no exception. Let’s say you’re throwing a party. If you don’t expect a lot of guests, and nobody comes, that’s sad. On the other hand, if you’re expecting a full house and nobody comes, that’s a lot sadder.
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Have you ever dealt with money troubles? If not, congratulations. You’re in rare company. On average, most human beings find themselves in financial trouble at some point in their life. It’s stressful, but with some hard work and creativity, there’s usually a way out. NBA teams have financial trouble at times too.
This Pistons-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
They say that all good things come to an end. That doesn’t make it any easier to accept. Every NBA dynasty ends, too. Some endings are harder to accept than others. Say your favorite show ends. That’s sad, but if it impacts your life, you should seek counseling. On the other hand, if your relationship with the person you watched the entire show with ends, allow yourself some time to grieve.
76ers’ Doc Rivers Could Be First NBA Coach Fired This Season
The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently 1-4, the start no one predicted despite some tough games at the beginning of their schedule. If you are expecting to challenge for a championship, you are going to have to win some...
Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111
Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers downed the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard
3 Insane Statistics To Note For Rockets’ Jalen Green So Far
The Houston Rockets have yet to find much success on the court this NBA season as they are 1-3 in the early going. But, as a rebuilding team, this season is more about the progress that their young players are making in their development. So far, they have to be ecstatic about the progress that they are seeing from Jalen Green.
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Ben Simmons
In the modern NBA, “playmaking” has become an increasingly controversial term. What is a playmaker? For a long time, there was a widely accepted answer. A playmaker was a player who used his passing ability to make plays for others. That’s no longer the general consensus. Today,...
Spurs Waive Josh Primo, Decline To Offer Explanation
Just about an hour before the San Antonio Spurs tipped off against the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Friday slate, the team announced their decision to waive Josh Primo. The decision to waive the 19-year-old shocked many as he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft just over a year ago. He finished his rookie campaign averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists but was largely an unimpactful talent. Regardless, he was.
This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse. This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.
Lakers Planning Major Change To Russell Westbrook’s Role?
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another loss to begin their NBA season on Wednesday night. They went on the road and faced the Denver Nuggets, but lost the game 110-99. The game wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate as Denver went on a big run in the third quarter to essentially put the game away.
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Sometimes, you’ve got to say that enough is enough. Sometimes, NBA teams need to face the same reality. It’s not always easy. Calling something off can be a difficult decision to make. That doesn’t mean it can’t be the right one. If something isn’t working, it may be time to make a change.
