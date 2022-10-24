Read full article on original website
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Star Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Headlines Injured List
Vancouver Canucks players Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser are out on a term-by-term basis with injuries, according to the team. Defencemen Travis Dermott and Riley Stillman also remain out of the lineup with injuries. Star Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Headlines Injured List. The Canucks luck is getting even worse, as star...
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Canadiens acquire D Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks
The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for forward Cam Hillis. Beaudin, 23, recorded two goals and four assists in 22 career games with the Blackhawks, who drafted him in the first round (27th overall) in 2018. Hillis, 22, skated in one...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start
The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory. Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major...
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the World Cup of Hockey
The Canucks think it’s still early, but ….. TSN: Darren Dreger notes that finding the right answers and fixing the Vancouver Canucks issues isn’t a simple thing to do. They believe that it’s still too early in the season to make drastic changes but it’s getting close to everything being put on the table.
