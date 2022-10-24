Read full article on original website
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, sets commitment date; Alabama, Auburn, LSU among top contenders
Mobile Christian School (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, is ready to make his college decision. >>> Prediction: Which school will Sterling Dixon choose: Alabama, Auburn or LSU? On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, ...
Heather Dinich explains how Alabama can still make the College Football Playoff
Heather Dinich, the ESPN College Football Playoff reporter, said Wednesday morning that Alabama still has a chance to make the Playoff. She currently has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 6 in the country behind Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon and Michigan, but was impressed with how they played last week.
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
Alabama Football: Jerry Palm with shocking Playoff prediction
Alabama football fans might want to skip Tuesday night’s first CFB Playoff rankings. That is if Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is correct. When the first of six CFB Playoff rankings are released on Nov.1, Palm predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a distant No. 7. While it is true, only the last ranking on Dec. 4 matters, but, the earlier ones indicate how the Selection Committee is inclined to vote at the end.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Brian Kelly offers early impressions of Bryce Young, calls it an 'enormous challenge' for LSU's defense
Brian Kelly and LSU have had a tall order already to defend mobile quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson and Jaxson Dart, but the LSU coach said Alabama’s Bryce Young is in a class by himself. “They’ve all been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Kelly...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Conor Talty ready to embrace the expectations of being an Alabama kicker
Conor Talty is using his senior season to physically and mentally prepare for life at Alabama. Talty is Alabama’s 2023 kicker commit, and he attends St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Talty in July. Now that his decision is behind...
Time and network announced for Alabama’s matchup with LSU
Alabama is resting this week, but the time and network have been announced for its meeting with LSU. ESPN will have the call for the Crimson Tide and Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Both teams will square off at Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,”...
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Saban talks plan for Tyler Harrell after Alabama WR makes debut
The long-awaited debut of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell came Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Entering late in Alabama’s 30-6 homecoming win over Mississippi State, the last of the Crimson Tide’s five high-profile transfers made his debut. Catching one pass from Jalen Milroe for a gain of 12 yards in the eighth game of the season wasn’t necessarily the plan but Nick Saban has a vision moving forward.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
A Writer Confronts the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all these years, the racist violence in the deep South that tormented me and drove my family to migrate from Alabama to New York City still haunted me. But, come on, I thought. Did I really think she or I would become targets of some white supremacist? That was ridiculous. I knew Birmingham had done tremendous work to repair the racial divide since the 1960s. The city was over 50 percent black, and statues and memorials that honored the activism of youth who responded to Martin Luther King Jr’s call for a “Children’s Crusade” dotted the urban landscape. Not to mention, the four girls- three of whom were 14 like my daughter –who were murdered when Klansmen bombed the 16th street Baptist Church in 1963 had forever changed how whites felt about the use of violence to maintain segregation. Some believe the Klan’s violence backfired after white people across the South denounced it. But, still, the legacy of racist violence—from Birmingham to Greensboro, NC in the 1970s to Charleston, SC in 2015 and Buffalo, NY this past June—make me feel on edge visiting any new city—especially those with a legacy of racist violence like Birmingham.
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
