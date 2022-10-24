Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear
Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
ESPN
The legend of Cowboys' Emmitt Smith's NFL rushing record and why it might never be broken
FRISCO, Texas -- Emmitt Smith swears he wasn't going through a midlife crisis last month. "I've been wanting to get a tattoo for many years," the 53-year-old said. "It's just been weird in my head, 'Go ahead, do it. Go ahead." And so, on a September trip to Las Vegas,...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
FOX Sports
Who could put Eagles, Giants, Cowboys over the top?: NFC East deal or no deal
If the preseason predictions had been right, the NFC East would've been ripe for a fire sale at the trading deadline. Instead, it's a division of contenders. Three of the teams would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today, and the fourth is only a half-game out. So...
Jerry Jones Has Tuesday Update On Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return to the Dallas Cowboys offense on Sunday. Sounds like there's no concern that he might have to return to the sideline. Prescott had missed the Cowboys' previous five games after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb suffered during the ...
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Bears' win over Patriots
The Chicago Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. The win moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the Packers) and stopped Bill Belichick from passing up George Halas in all-time coaching wins.
Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Not Practicing Today
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a knee injury this past weekend against the Detroit Lions. However, it didn't stop him from getting in the end zone twice. Elliott finished Week 7 with 15 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Although there wasn't a ton of concern for...
Elliott, starting safety among Cowboys not practicing in Week 8 prep for Bears
The first practice report of the week is hardly the end all be all, but it’s always interesting to note who is dealing with injuries from the previous game or weeks. On Wednesday, when the Dallas Cowboys released their first report ahead of their Sunday tilt with the Chicago Bears, there were a handful of names of major interest. Meanwhile the Bears initial injury report is less full, but with just as many starters who missed practice completely.
