Vigil International College Offers Best-in-Class Education for International Students in Australia

Vigil International College, one of the leading colleges in Sydney for international students, offers best-in-class vocational education and English language courses through certified teachers. Sydney, NSW – October 26, 2022 – Vigil International College, one of the leading colleges in Sydney for international students, offers premier vocational courses and certified...
The Army Educational Outreach Program and Future Engineers Announce Second National 3D Pin Design Challenge to Celebrate Veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The “ We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design ” challenge is back for its second year, inviting 4-12th grade students to put their 3D design skills to the test to show their appreciation for U.S. veterans. The Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP), will again sponsor the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) challenge in partnership with Future Engineers, an organization that administers free, online STEM competitions for students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005245/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
