Lindsay, OK

Lindsay cross country runner Daniel Ponce is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

By Buck Ringgold
 2 days ago

Lindsay cross country runner Daniel Ponce can call himself a conference champion.

Ponce was the individual boys champion at the Canadian Valley Conference Invitational meet at Bridge Creek on Oct. 11, finishing in a time of 17:38.28, nearly eight seconds better than the second-place finisher.

For his efforts, Ponce was voted the SBLive Oklahoma Athlete of the Week covering Oct. 10-16.

