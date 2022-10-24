Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Fargo officers involved in fatal shooting in Mapleton returned to duty
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Four police officers involved in a fatal shooting in eastern North Dakota have been returned to duty following an internal investigation, officials said. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the four officers did not violate any department policies in their encounter with 35-year-old Andrew Martinez on Aug. 1 in Mapleton. Police […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
fergusnow.com
Two Injured in Crash in Richland County
At 10:55 Monday morning at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injury crash between two vehicles in the eastbound Lane of Highway 13 approximately 2 1/2 miles east of Interstate 29. A 2005, black Ford F350, driven by 26 year old male from Wahpeton,...
740thefan.com
10-year-old boy dies after falling from tree in rural Walker, Minn.
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A boy in rural Walker died after falling out of a tree last week, the Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home last Thursday afternoon for a 10-year-old boy who was injured falling from a tree.
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
valleynewslive.com
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
740thefan.com
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
valleynewslive.com
Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a police chase on the morning of October 20th that ended near the intersection of 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S. 32-year-old Scott Roberts is facing charges of firearm possession, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and drug-related charges.
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Band to Create Sober-Living Community in Bemidji
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have announced they’ll soon close on a purchase of the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji with plans to renovate the buildings to create a sober-living community. White Earth Band’s acquisition of the Ridgeway Court property...
valleynewslive.com
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685. State law requires...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
740thefan.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
