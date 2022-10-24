ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22

I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
RALEIGH, NC
sunny943.com

Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events

It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Where to dine in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC

