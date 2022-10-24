Read full article on original website
Putting a bow on Ned Gonet’s Ravenscroft coaching farewell; Pinecrest makes history
News and notes from around the state include items from East Forsyth, Wake Forest, Pinecrest, Shelby and New Bern. See who the bright spots were this week.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22
I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events
It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
RCC Foundation becomes Passport Acceptance Facility
LUMBERTON – The Robeson Community College Foundation has now become an Official Passport Acceptance Facility as designated by the US Dep
Where to dine in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
Hoke County hospital honors late sheriff with scholarship, plaque, room renaming
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County hospital has renamed a room and created a scholarship in honor of its late sheriff. Cape Fear Valley Health’s Hoke Hospital held the ceremony to honor Sheriff Hubert Peterkin on Tuesday. “He loved his community, and it was expressed by way...
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
Halloween events scheduled throughout the weekend in Cumberland County
Official trick-or-treating hours throughout Cumberland County will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. However, throughout the entire weekend prior to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to check out different areas of town, go trick-or-treating and get your spook on. Friday, Oct. 28. The Town of Hope...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
Cumberland County unveils state-of-the-art 911 emergency center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A state-of-the-art Emergency Services Center opens Wednesday in Fayetteville. A ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. at 500 Executive Place with a public tour to follow. Gene Booth, Cumberland County's emergency services director, said the new center will house the 911 call center and...
New program using tiny homes to help Fayetteville homeless veterans
Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired three tiny houses earlier this year through donations that will be completely remodeled to assist veterans.
