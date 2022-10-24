(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO