Josh Heupel addresses the status of the beer barrel, talks pace of play vs. Kentucky
Josh Heupel was asked what fans are wondering about this week with the rivalry at stake against Kentucky. Where’s the beer barrel?. “I have not seen the barrel. I don’t know if where it’s located if it is located here in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “… Different fans are going to circle different games and this is a game a lot of people point to every single year.”
atozsports.com
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
Watch: Brad White Speaks on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday, as the No. 19 Wildcats gear up for No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. White talked what he sees out of the Volunteers' offense, how his defense is preparing for the tough challenge and more. The entire ...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Tennessee Lady Vols’ 2022-23 preview: Frontcourt
Last year’s Tennessee Lady Vols had their season derailed by injuries, but it was a key injury in the frontcourt that did them in. They got up to No. 4 in the polls before backup power forward Keyen Green suffered a season-ending injury. Other players were hurt throughout the year, and they still made the Sweet 16, but the skid from the top started then.
Strategy Analysis: Josh Heupel and Tennessee's Wide Splits
John Vogel breaks down the X's and O's of the Volunteers high octane offense and what makes it so effective
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Here's everything Stoops had to say on Monday: Opening statement... “Obviously, very excited about ...
supertalk929.com
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
Two indicted in connection to Knoxville sports card shop robbery
Two Blount County men were indicted in Kentucky after being accused of stealing collectible cards in 2021.
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that Rob Maupin and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County Home to visit a few friends when they were struck by another motor vehicle at the back of their car.
13abc.com
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.
