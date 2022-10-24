ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel addresses the status of the beer barrel, talks pace of play vs. Kentucky

Josh Heupel was asked what fans are wondering about this week with the rivalry at stake against Kentucky. Where’s the beer barrel?. “I have not seen the barrel. I don’t know if where it’s located if it is located here in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “… Different fans are going to circle different games and this is a game a lot of people point to every single year.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News

Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee Lady Vols’ 2022-23 preview: Frontcourt

Last year’s Tennessee Lady Vols had their season derailed by injuries, but it was a key injury in the frontcourt that did them in. They got up to No. 4 in the polls before backup power forward Keyen Green suffered a season-ending injury. Other players were hurt throughout the year, and they still made the Sweet 16, but the skid from the top started then.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral

The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville

Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee

Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN

