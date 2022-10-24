Josh Heupel was asked what fans are wondering about this week with the rivalry at stake against Kentucky. Where’s the beer barrel?. “I have not seen the barrel. I don’t know if where it’s located if it is located here in Knoxville,” Heupel said. “… Different fans are going to circle different games and this is a game a lot of people point to every single year.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO