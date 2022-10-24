Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
National Guard Member, 20, Dies in Crash During Training in Pa., 3 Others Injured
A 20-year-old National Guard member was killed during an accident involving two military vehicles this weekend in Pennsylvania. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay died Saturday following the crash, which occurred at a military training area at Fort Indiantown Gap, the Pennsylvania National Guard said in a statement to PEOPLE. The accident...
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Brad Bosch harvested this northern snakehead May 21 in Richmond township, PA. First we had to worry about the Lanternfly devastating our crops. Now there’s an invasive fish known as the snakehead. Also known as frankenfish, or channa argus, it is submarine-shaped, with a toothy mouth and can grow...
FBI, military police responding to reported 'barricade' situation at US Army's Fort Belvoir
The FBI and military police are responding to a reported barricade situation in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a military base. The FBI has not released details on the incident.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population.Image via iStock. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter.
We need a U.S. Senator who will work for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
I am pleased to support Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate - not just because he is a Republican - but because I know he is committed to listening to Pennsylvanians and working with state and local officials to do what is best for Pennsylvania communities and families. At the state...
yourerie
Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate aftermath
Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate …. Community weighs in on Pennsylvania Senate debate aftermath. Passenger train derails at Silver Dollar City; here’s …. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening. Several people were hurt and authorities are investigating the cause.
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
Josh Shapiro has ideas that just might appeal to those of us in our part of Pennsylvania
Sometime ago, I wrote a column about Doug Mastriano. Since that time, Doug has fleshed out his political beliefs and become closely associated with the election denial of Donald Trump, who, as I have made abundantly clear, is a threat to our democracy. While they were growing up, I told...
Comments / 0