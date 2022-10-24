Greg McElroy rants about Cole Cubelic, SEC Network crew eating fair food on the broadcast: 'Have some self respect'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Alabama Football at LSU Kickoff Time, Network Announced
It will be another night game in Death Valley between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they host Ole Miss on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Lane Kiffin Talks Rebels Defense, Bouncing Back After Loss in Baton Rouge
The Ole Miss head coach was made available to the media this week to discuss his team's loss to LSU and preparation for Texas A&M.
Lane Kiffin reveals what Ole Miss can learn from loss to LSU
Ole Miss will be picking up the pieces this week after their first loss of the season last weekend to LSU. They’ll have to do so quickly, though, with a land mine filled end to their schedule. Lane Kiffin has already started taking notes and already has one point he wants to get across to his team.
Comments / 0