Mosley to visit Niceville, compete for district title
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is preparing for one of the most difficult road environments in the southeast, as they are set to battle Niceville for a district championship. The Dolphins, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, will visit the Eagles, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, competing for […]
Seven local volleyball teams make FHSAA playoffs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times. Class 4A Region 1: South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST. 6A Region 1: Mosley will host Gainesville […]
Tanner Jones talks about rematch with Blountstown Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it a little bit of deja vu for the Port St. Joe and Blountsown football teams. Those two are now set to meet Friday night in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title game. That based on their SSAC rankings. The deja vu to all this is the Tigers and Sharks met less than four weeks ago. They played in St. Joe back on September 30th, with the Tiger Sharks eventually breaking open a close game and winning 24-6. ”It’s another Monday of preparing for Blountstown.” St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones told me via Zoom Monday morning. “So it will be to get our guys mentally focused. And luckily we played that game one time and they know what kind of to expect. They know the soreness their bodies are going to feel on Saturday. And the intensity of the game. I think it’s going to be an exciting Friday.“
Florida State running back returns to practice
The Seminoles have been missing the playmaker for a decent period of time.
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
National Progressives Target Tallahassee, Dozier Embraces Endorsements from Extreme Groups
For years, local Tallahassee elections have avoided the influence of national progressive groups with extreme positions. Previously, these groups have focused on larger metro areas like Austin, Seattle, and Portland. However, during this election cycle Tallahassee voters are being targeted by groups that openly support the defund the police movement,...
Merriam Cherry St. Elementary Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smiling faces greeted our Chris Smith at Merriam Cherry St. Elementary on Tuesday. The kids have been studying about natural disasters and the weather. Chris showed them his pet tornado, did an experiment showing the water cycle, and even made a cloud in a bottle. Thanks for your hospitality!
Sarah Moody of Bascom, Florida to Wed Jordan Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022 in Chipley
Sarah Elizabeth Moody, of Bascom, Florida will wed Jordan Lee Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022. Moody is a graduate of Malone High School and alumnus of Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Smothers, a lifelong resident of Chipley, graduated from Chipley High School and is...
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Two rain chances on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain is in the forecast it might not be all of what we need but we are not going to complain about any moisture at this point in time. A line of showers and storms should work through the area tomorrow evening and night. This will bring with it a small chance of severe wind gusts but overall the severe threat looks low. Rain totals will be under .5 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. After the front moves through early Wednesday, we should see mostly clear conditions with nice weather through Friday. The next chance of rain comes in over the weekend with a cut-low that could bring us rain chances for a few days depending on where it stalls and how strong the low is. We will fine-tune the forecast there throughout the week.
Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department. In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person....
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
Treasured Panama City ball park now open after renovations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders came together for a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony at Sudduth Park Wednesday morning. The youth baseball field in the Cove was battered by Hurricane Michael. “Everything was destroyed here,” said Jenna Haligas, City Commissioner for Ward 1. “All of the fences were torn...
Franklin County Officials search for Staci Peterson is now a recovery effort
Officials say Staci Peterson drove out to St. Georgia Island on Thursday to spread her late dog’s ashes.
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Rd. to Rustin Dr. Closed Beginning Monday, October 24
Washington County Public Works has advised Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Road to Rustin Drive is now closed on Monday, October 24, 2022 until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact Washington County Public Works at 850-638-6280. Connie Welch, FPEM, EM Coordinator, Washington County Emergency Management. 2300 Pioneer...
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
(Maybe) don't stay at this historic Inn in Apalachicola
I’m not sure if it’s because I want a meatball sub from Wawa more than anything in life right now, my fascination with the paranormal, both, or what, but today I cannot get haunted restaurants around Florida off my mind.
