ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Searching for winter: When will Minnesota reach the 'snow turning back' point?

Winter. You either love it or hate it or … you’re just fine with it taking its time. For meteorologists and climate watchers it’s another major phase and we’re constantly on the lookout for signs of pattern consistency this time of year. Despite an earlier than normal snowfall this fall and an unusually early cold snap, signs of the impending switch to winter are anything but consistent or imminent.
MINNESOTA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Crystal ball for winter?

In today’s cover photo, that’s actually a frozen bubble, not a crystal ball, but that hasn’t stopped the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) from issuing a December to February Winter forecast. They hail their new supercomputers as able to give better and better long-range prognostications (more on those computers from a great article here).
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy