Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
NOLA.com
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Boost Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday Night Football
This Thursday night, LSU alumnus Leonard Fournette, along with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, will be in action against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It is no secret that both Fournette and the Bucs have struggled this season. Fournette is averaging 3.7 yards per carry with just 1 touchdown all season, but sometimes you just have a feeling that a player with as much ability as Fournette will bounce back. If you think that this game will be that rebound for Fournette and that he will score the first touchdown of the game, then Caesars has a wager for you.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quick turnaround after dropping two in a row, and health is going to be more important than ever.
Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders
The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News
A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster
The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
Yardbarker
14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
Buccaneers Rule Out 6 Starters for Week 8
The Buccaneers have ruled out six starters for Week 8’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Russell Gage, Carolton Davis, Antoine Winfield, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cameron Brate and Luke Goedeke are all officially out in Week 8. Julio Jones is a game time decision. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via...
