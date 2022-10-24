Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quick turnaround after dropping two in a row, and health is going to be more important than ever.
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News
A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
Yardbarker
14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster
The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8
The Colts have stated that Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8, and Sam Ehlinger will get the start in their home game against the Commanders. Though Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 flexor strain, the Colts have stated that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season. (Zak Keefer on Twitter)
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Mike Evans (ankle) limited on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Evans returned to practice with a limited session on Tuesday after sitting out Monday's walkthrough. His return indicates that he is on track to face Baltimore on Thursday, barring a setback. Wednesday's practice report will provide more information, including his official injury designation. Our models expect Evans to see 8.4 targets against the Ravens.
Buccaneers Rule Out 6 Starters for Week 8
The Buccaneers have ruled out six starters for Week 8’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Russell Gage, Carolton Davis, Antoine Winfield, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cameron Brate and Luke Goedeke are all officially out in Week 8. Julio Jones is a game time decision. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via...
