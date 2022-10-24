Read full article on original website
Ex Democom
4d ago
They are trying to push the history of this building just to jack up the price because of its "historical value." Lots of historical structures in the coalfields have already fallen down. And this dilapidated structure is also on the verge. Better take the little money they can get and run!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Government Technology
Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County
(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
Beckley realtors say houses are needed on the market
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the Census Bureau reporting nearly an 11 percent drop in single-family home sales in September, members of the Beckley Board of REALTORS reported a need for single-family homes to sell to buyers. “We don’t have a lot of new inventory coming on the market,” said Brian Brown of eXp Realty. “We […]
wchstv.com
'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination
MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
cardinalnews.org
Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig gets a response from PETA
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia high school football team’s fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a Facebook post from the Tug Valley High School’s football team, the “Save the Pig” fundraiser will give winners two options. They can either choose to “save” […]
Ace Hardware store plans to come to Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business. It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store. Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Lusk said this gives residents a […]
WDBJ7.com
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
WSLS
Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant
EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed
UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
wchstv.com
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
Manufacturing company visits West Virginia school to discuss careers
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Belle Chemical Plant hosted more than 200 students from Riverside High School on Thursday to wrap up Manufacturing Month. High school students learned about manufacturing careers, like maintenance, engineering and chemistry. Employees at the plant talked about the skills needed for the job. “There are bigger opportunities than what they’ve […]
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
woay.com
Mercer County authorities seek community assistance finding missing elderly woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities are looking for Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield, last seen at her residence yesterday on Sandlick road. Simpson is 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with brown hair. Police believe she left her residence on foot towards an unknown location. Anyone with...
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
Comments / 4