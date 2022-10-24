ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Ex Democom
4d ago

They are trying to push the history of this building just to jack up the price because of its "historical value." Lots of historical structures in the coalfields have already fallen down. And this dilapidated structure is also on the verge. Better take the little money they can get and run!

Reply(1)
3
Government Technology

Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County

(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley realtors say houses are needed on the market

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the Census Bureau reporting nearly an 11 percent drop in single-family home sales in September, members of the Beckley Board of REALTORS reported a need for single-family homes to sell to buyers. “We don’t have a lot of new inventory coming on the market,” said Brian Brown of eXp Realty. “We […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination

MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
MINDEN, WV
cardinalnews.org

Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Ace Hardware store plans to come to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business. It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store. Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Lusk said this gives residents a […]
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

New tech business opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSLS

Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant

EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed

UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
DANIELS, WV
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Manufacturing company visits West Virginia school to discuss careers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Belle Chemical Plant hosted more than 200 students from Riverside High School on Thursday to wrap up Manufacturing Month. High school students learned about manufacturing careers, like maintenance, engineering and chemistry. Employees at the plant talked about the skills needed for the job. “There are bigger opportunities than what they’ve […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV

