Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
wvpublic.org
Birth Certificate Changes Simpler For Transgender People After Lawsuit
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Vital Registration Office has introduced more accessible and safer policies for transgender people to make changes to their birth certificates and the ACLU has ended its lawsuit. Previously, the Vital Registration Office required transgender applicants to produce a circuit court...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Program Offers Stipend While Learning Computer Code
A program that trains West Virginians to write computer code now offers a living stipend. Generation West Virginia’s NewForce is offering $11 per hour for residents accepted into the program who demonstrate a financial need. NewForce is a six-month, fully-remote, tuition-free coding school for West Virginia residents. They are...
wvpublic.org
Distribution Of COVID-19 Deaths Uneven Across W.Va.
Earlier this week, West Virginia surpassed 7,500 COVID-19 deaths. But the virus has not had an equal impact everywhere. Across the country, some states and communities continue to be harder hit by the pandemic than others, and West Virginia is no exception — even varying by county. Kanawha County...
wvpublic.org
GOP candidate for New York governor uses crime wave to hammer incumbent Hochul
Republicans are running strong in many places as we near election time, and that includes the blue state of New York, where the Democratic governor faces an unexpectedly close race for reelection. The challenger is attacking Democrats over crime. NPR law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste reports. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: The...
wvpublic.org
Mothman Returns In A Local Film And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s best-known cryptid is back in a new movie, the locally produced “Return of the Mothman.”. Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with film director Herb Gardner about why people are still interested in the Mothman. Also, in this show, our Mountain...
wvpublic.org
New Bridge Connecting Nitro To St. Albans Set To Open
A new bridge connecting Nitro and St. Albans through Interstate 64 is opening Friday. The Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge construction is part of a $224 million project widening Interstate 64 through the Route 35 interchange in Putnam County. The project widens nearly four miles of the interstate to six lanes of traffic, expanding to eight lanes at the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges.
wvpublic.org
New Film Looks At 'Return of the Mothman'
Since his first sighting in November of 1966, West Virginia’s Mothman has become a pop culture figure recognized around the world and appearing in films, books and video games. Now the state’s best-known cryptid is back in a new movie, the locally produced “Return of the Mothman.”
Comments / 0