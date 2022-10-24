Read full article on original website
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Woody Harrelson Lit Up West Hollywood Last Week With a Lush Cannabis Lounge
Last week, West Hollywood’s third entrant into the cannabis consumption lounge game opened on Santa Monica Boulevard near Sweetzer. The Woods, which boasts some notable names on the owner roster including actor Woody Harrelson and HBO Real Time host Bill Maher, debuted its garden lounge on Friday. The establishment’s other partners include legendary designer Thomas Schoos and the founders of Erba dispensary Jay Handal and Devon Wheeler.
An Iconic NYC Bar Known for Negronis and ‘Fluffy’ Orange Juice Cocktails Is Coming to LA
Dante, the legendary bar founded in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1915, will soon be bringing its beloved negronis, martinis, and spritzes — and, yes, even its signature Garibaldi cocktail — to the rooftop of the Maybourne Beverly Hills. (The Garibaldi is made with Campari and oranges juiced using a high-speed juicer that creates a “fluffy” aerated texture.) The hotel’s rooftop is outfitted with a swimming pool and cabanas, and offers views of the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood sign. The design of the new Dante will keep with the Maybourne’s contemporary aesthetic.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by the popular Los Angeles road. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood. Some called it ridiculous, others don't see an issue with the wooden home with wheels attached at the bottom.
Heather Dubrow Still Living in Orange County Despite Selling $55M Mansion, Buying L.A. Penthouse: Source
Heather and Terry Dubrow aren't ready to leave the OC just yet. After selling their Newport Beach home for a record-breaking $55 million last week and purchasing a new penthouse in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her plastic surgeon husband are moving on to greener pastures — but not before filming the new season of RHOC.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
A Korean American Cafe in Santa Monica Makes the Bold Leap to Dinner Service
When Interstellar first opened on a busy stretch of Broadway in Santa Monica, it was just a few days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Wife-and-husband team Angie and Daniel Kim persevered, and made their restaurant stand out with a robust coffee program and creative dishes that reflect both their Korean and American backgrounds. Even the cafe’s name is a nod to the space that exists in between their cultural identities.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
This Laid-Back Chinese Teahouse Is Pouring Some of LA’s Most Exciting Cocktails
On an early evening in Steep’s courtyard in Chinatown’s Mandarin Plaza, the atmosphere is lively but not raucous. Diners chat while sipping on cocktails made with tea-infused spirits and snacking on Asian bar bites like dried shiitake mushrooms and crispy sakura shrimp. Music plays softly as waiters deliver wooden snack platters to tables encircled by raised box planters and red lanterns.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
TikTok and YouTube All-Stars Headline ‘Eat Your Feed’ Food Festival This November
In less than a month’s time, Long Beach Convention Center will be home to ComplexCon, a hypebeast festival that’s all about sneakers, clothing, music, and food. As part of the November 19 to 20 event, Buzzfeed’s Tasty and First We Feast are collaborating to throw the inaugural Eat Your Feed Fest featuring 25 food purveyors, including All Flavor No Grease, Kuya Lord, Broad Street Oyster Co., and Yellow Paper Burger, among others. The vendors will be serving samples of popular dishes and new ones created exclusively for the event.
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience
11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood
Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
