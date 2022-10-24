ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney

Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
BGR.com

James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe

Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
thebrag.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says animated films aren’t for adults

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has ruffled feathers after suggesting that animated films aren’t for adults. In a new piece with the Wall Street Journal, Chapek said that parents “want something for them” when it comes to tuning into Disney+. “Our fans and audiences put their kids to...
ComicBook

James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Movie and TV Divisions

It looks like DC Studios has found its Kevin Feige, and it's a face you're very familiar with. Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Together, Gunn and Safran will oversee all of the DC-oriented program at Warner Bros. including film, television, and animation efforts. The two will report directly to new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.
Idaho8.com

Michael Kopsa, ‘X-Files’ and ‘Fringe’ actor, dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, the actor who appeared on FOX’s “X-Files” and “Fringe” among many other titles, has died, according to his talent agent Jamie Levitt. He was 66. Kopsa, who had been battling a brain tumor, died on Sunday morning, Levitt said. In a heartfelt statement...
murphysmultiverse.com

‘The Batman 2’ Won’t Be in Theaters Any Time Soon

As news comes of Warner Bros. hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the way for the newly-minted DC Studios, fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman also received a disappointing update on the sequel to the 2022 film. According to Variety’s Zack Sharf, The Batman 2 won’t be headed to theaters for at least another 3 years.
GQMagazine

Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm

Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
Idaho8.com

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ music video appears to have been edited on one platform amid backlash

The backlash against one moment in Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” music video appears to have prompted an edit on at least one platform. Eagle-eyed Swift devotees have noted that the Apple Music version of the Grammy-winner’s video, from her tenth studio album “Midnights,” no longer includes a controversial moment that showed the word “fat” on a scale.

