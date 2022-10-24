Read full article on original website
Related
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
Johnny Depp Made More Than $50 Million Salary for Less Than 7 Minutes in ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Johnny Depp starred in 'Alice in Wonderland' as the Mad Hatter. He took home a lot of money for the minimal role.
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
Taylor Swift's video for "Anti-Hero" sparked backlash with a now-deleted scene showing her standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Tim Burton Gets Real About Why He’s Not Interested In Working With Disney Again After Dumbo
Tim Burton shares why he’s honestly not interested in working with Disney after Dumbo.
thebrag.com
Disney CEO Bob Chapek says animated films aren’t for adults
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has ruffled feathers after suggesting that animated films aren’t for adults. In a new piece with the Wall Street Journal, Chapek said that parents “want something for them” when it comes to tuning into Disney+. “Our fans and audiences put their kids to...
ComicBook
James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Movie and TV Divisions
It looks like DC Studios has found its Kevin Feige, and it's a face you're very familiar with. Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. Together, Gunn and Safran will oversee all of the DC-oriented program at Warner Bros. including film, television, and animation efforts. The two will report directly to new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.
Idaho8.com
Michael Kopsa, ‘X-Files’ and ‘Fringe’ actor, dead at 66
Michael Kopsa, the actor who appeared on FOX’s “X-Files” and “Fringe” among many other titles, has died, according to his talent agent Jamie Levitt. He was 66. Kopsa, who had been battling a brain tumor, died on Sunday morning, Levitt said. In a heartfelt statement...
Danny Elfman 'felt like a fan getting pulled into the game' when tapped to score for Tim Burton
Danny Elfman joins the Gary Bryan Morning Show sharing some background on how he managed to break into the movie soundtrack business, what fans can expect at his upcoming Hollywood Bowl shows over the Halloween weekend and more.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Batman 2’ Won’t Be in Theaters Any Time Soon
As news comes of Warner Bros. hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the way for the newly-minted DC Studios, fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman also received a disappointing update on the sequel to the 2022 film. According to Variety’s Zack Sharf, The Batman 2 won’t be headed to theaters for at least another 3 years.
'Black Adam' wants to be a Marvel movie, but can't leave the Snyder era behind — and it highlights the mess that DC Studios' new bosses will have to sort out
"Black Adam" tries to balance Marvel-like humor with a Zack Snyder-esque tone. It highlights the mess that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran will have to sort out. But if the movie performs well, it being the blueprint for future DC movies is daunting. "Black Adam," the...
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm
Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
Idaho8.com
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ music video appears to have been edited on one platform amid backlash
The backlash against one moment in Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” music video appears to have prompted an edit on at least one platform. Eagle-eyed Swift devotees have noted that the Apple Music version of the Grammy-winner’s video, from her tenth studio album “Midnights,” no longer includes a controversial moment that showed the word “fat” on a scale.
Comments / 0