Lincoln, NE

unl.edu

Alumna to keynote Nov. 4 Faculty of Color Symposium

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 2022 Faculty of Color Symposium will feature an interactive session and a keynote by a Husker graduate. The symposium, organized by faculty through the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, is 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Nebraska Union, Platte River Room. Registration remains open for campus instructors and other members of the campus community who wish to attend.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

State of Diversity highlights successes in inclusive excellence

Faculty, staff and students gathered in person and virtually Oct. 26 for the fourth annual State of Diversity at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where they learned of many successful efforts that embody inclusive excellence across campus and opportunities to make greater impact. “Something special is happening at Nebraska,” said...
unl.edu

Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Oct. 28

Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Tim Anderson, Brandon Barlow, Maia Behrendt, John Bender, Charlotte Brockman, Rachel Clarkson, Aziza Cyamani, Kwame Dawes, Sam Gibson, Kennadi Griffis, Jack Krebs, Mason Rutgers, Mason Schumacher, Becky Wachs, Matt Waite and Yiqi Yang. Brandon Barlow, a master’s student in the School...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Feedlot Innovation Center groundbreaking event is Nov. 4

The University of Nebraska‒Lincoln will officially mark construction of the Feedlot Innovation Center at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead during a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 4. In concurrence with the groundbreaking, Greater Omaha Packing Co., a supplier of premium beef, has announced...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Waite retirement reception is Nov. 3

A retirement reception for Michelle Waite, assistant to the chancellor for government and military relations, is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Van Brunt Visitors Center. The event is free and open to the public. Remarks are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Waite is retiring after 24 years of...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Reynolds to discuss history of Buros Center

The history of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Buros Center for Testing will take centerstage during a 3:30 p.m., Oct. 28 talk in Hawks Hall, Room 010. The presentation, “The Road to Huskerville: How did the Buros Institute get from New Jersey to Nebraska,” will be led by Cecil Reynolds, an emeritus professor at Texas A&M University who was responsible for bringing the Buros Institute to Nebraska. Reynolds’ talk is free and open to the campus community.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Stage fright

Madi Garrow, senior in secondary education, spooks a fellow student during the Husker Haunt, an annual Halloween-themed event at the Nebraska East Union. Held Oct. 20, the event featured a haunted house, costume contest, bowling, trick-or-treat bag crafting and screening of 1991’s “The Addams Family.”. Social media photos...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Martin kicks off the first Hyde lecture of the season

Christopher Martin, nationally renowned furniture design-maker, will be giving a Hyde and Kunzendorf co-sponsored lecture titled “Design Tangents; A Story of Exploration and Common Threads,” at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Union Swanson Auditorium. Martin is founder of Christopher Martin Furniture and works as a furniture designer...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

From the Archives: Pound Hall-oween

Pound Hall dormitory residents Pat Hinds (left) and Kathy Varner photographed at the Pound Hall Halloween party on Oct. 31, 1964. Their photo was included in the 1965 Cornhusker yearbook. Built in 1963, Pound Hall and its companion building, Cather Hall, was razed in December 2017. “From the Archives” is...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Staff Senate elections open Oct. 31

Elections will be open Oct. 31 to Nov. 22 for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s first Staff Senate. The new governance body will represent and advocate for all staff employees. Senatorial terms start in January. Bios for the candidates representing each district are available here. On Oct. 31, staff...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Intellectual property webinar is Nov. 3

NUtech Ventures will host a webinar featuring Matt Poulsen from Suiter Swantz IP titled “An Introduction to Intellectual Property,” at noon Nov. 3. The webinar is open to all University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers, including faculty, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers. The webinar will provide an introduction to...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Weldon dives into hands-on experiences at Nebraska

Ethan Weldon, an advertising and public relations major from McKinney, Texas, has immersed himself in hands-on opportunities while at Nebraska, from working in Husker Athletics’ creative media Corn Crib to seeking out internships to grow his skills. Over the course of a month, Weldon took one-second video snapshots of his days as a Husker, and answered some questions about his experiences.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Werum’s talk on climate extremes, social unrest is Nov. 1

Regina Werum, professor in the Department of Sociology, will continue the 2022-23 College of Arts and Sciences Inquire lecture series with “Human-climate dynamics in the anthropocene: the connection between climate extremes and social unrest,” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. The talk...
unl.edu

Hazell, Ganzel return for Carson Lecture Series program Oct. 30

The Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film’s Carson Lecture Series returns at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Swanson Auditorium of the Nebraska Union on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln City Campus. The biennial Carson Lecture Series was created to celebrate the contributions of entertainment icon and NU...
LINCOLN, NE

