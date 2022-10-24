The history of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Buros Center for Testing will take centerstage during a 3:30 p.m., Oct. 28 talk in Hawks Hall, Room 010. The presentation, “The Road to Huskerville: How did the Buros Institute get from New Jersey to Nebraska,” will be led by Cecil Reynolds, an emeritus professor at Texas A&M University who was responsible for bringing the Buros Institute to Nebraska. Reynolds’ talk is free and open to the campus community.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO