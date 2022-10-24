ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peak at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County issues burn ban

Brazoria County issued a new burn ban Oct. 26 following an unusually dry summer. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County issued a burn ban effective Oct. 26 due to a lack of substantial rainfall and wind conditions. According to a press release from the county, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, reached...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County

CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Covering Katy

Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route

The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
