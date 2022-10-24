Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peak at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Check out October's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Sunset Ridge, 77396
Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. Median...
The beachside Pier 6 Bungalows in Galveston Bay are now half-price
A stay at this San Leon destination will also score you a discount on dinner.
Brazoria County issues burn ban
Brazoria County issued a new burn ban Oct. 26 following an unusually dry summer. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County issued a burn ban effective Oct. 26 due to a lack of substantial rainfall and wind conditions. According to a press release from the county, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, reached...
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 129 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two candidates are vying for the District 129 position of the Texas House of Representatives in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The candidates include Republican incumbent Dennis Paul and Democrat Kat Marvel. Candidates were asked...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Galveston County (Galveston County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Galveston County. Officials confirmed that 22 students and 1 driver were injured due to the accident.
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Houston Chronicle
CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County
CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4, a pedestrian crash was reported in Spring. Officials confirmed that a man was seriously injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive.
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Rapid growth in the northwest portion of Katy ISD is resulting in changes to the attendance boundaries of several elementary schools. Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing increased growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Elementary #45 and #46 are located and will open in the fall of 2023.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route
The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
Missouri City City Council approves new signage for Gammill, Quail Green West parks
New signage is coming to Gammill and Quail Green West parks. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) With a 7-0 unanimous vote, Missouri City City Council approved nearly $69,000 in signage for both Gammill and Quail Green West parks during its Oct. 17 meeting. City Council approved a contract with Rosenberg-based construction company...
New tree-planting nonprofit sets sights on Fourth Ward for next project
Freedmen's Town is the target of a tree-planting initiative that will take place Oct. 26. (Community Impact staff) Two years after the city of Houston and Harris County released a heat report showing which parts of the county have the highest temperatures, a new nonprofit called Tree Peace is looking to provide a little more shade where it is needed most.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
