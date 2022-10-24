Read full article on original website
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
Henry Cavill teases return as Superman and says there is a 'bright future' for the character: 'It's been five years now. I never gave up hope'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Henry Cavill's heroic return!. The 39-year-old actor opened up about his taking up the mantle of Superman once again during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Cavill said the role 'means so much' to him, and he said he always thought...
“I’ve worked thirteen years to get where I am now” – When at the ‘Man of Steel’ Premiere Henry Cavill Truly Felt Grateful to Play Superman
Through Man of Steel, the DCEU introduced us to a brand new version of Superman about 9 years ago. Not just that, the franchise also gave us one of the most acclaimed stars of the coming decade, Henry Cavill. The British star has come a long way in the past decade and has gained worldwide fame on the basis of his talent and skills. With such fame and the apparent affection he holds for his superhero role, what did Cavill have to say about getting the opportunity to be Superman?
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
Man of Steel 2: Watchmen Star Lobbies for Zack Snyder to Return
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been working hard at bringing Superman back to the big screen over the past few years, and now they're one step closer to achieving that. There's a new Superman film that's in development by J.J. Abrams and being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and there was supposed to be a project based on the Val-Zod version of the character. But, the next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, and it officially brings back Henry Cavill's Superman during the post-credits scene. After the news that the actor would return in the film, there was a new report that revealed that the studio was plotting a Man of Steel sequel with Christopher MacQuarrie possibly penning the script. Now, one Watchmen actor thinks that Zack Snyder should return to helm the film. Rorschach actor Jackie Earle Hayley took to multiple social media channels to say that he thinks the director should return.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Breakdown - The MCU Goes Full Star Wars
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, meaning we’ve officially gotten our first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5. The trailer raises a lot of interesting questions. Who is Bill Murray playing? Why is everything so Star Wars-y? Why does Hope Van Dyne consistently have the worst hair in the MCU?
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
Star Wars: The High Republic Begins Phase 2 in Exclusive 'Convergence' Excerpt
When it comes to the current, Disney-approved Star Wars canon, most of what we know about the era before the Prequel Trilogy has been revealed in the High Republic initiative. The various High Republic novels and comics are set in a time before the Republic has been consumed by corruption and deceit, when the Jedi are still peacekeepers and explorers. With the release of the new novel Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence, Lucasfilm is officially kicking off Phase 2 of this multi-pronged saga.
James Gunn and Peter Safran named to lead DC Studios for Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its leaders for the DC film and television universe. The company on Tuesday named filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, where they will oversee the creative direction of the superhero franchise productions in film, television and animation.
‘The Batman 2’ Won’t Be in Theaters Any Time Soon
As news comes of Warner Bros. hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the way for the newly-minted DC Studios, fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman also received a disappointing update on the sequel to the 2022 film. According to Variety’s Zack Sharf, The Batman 2 won’t be headed to theaters for at least another 3 years.
