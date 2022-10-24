This home has great views in CO — but doesn’t have walls. No really, see for yourself

Views are important to some potential home buyers who are hunting the real estate market, and it’s difficult to find an affordable residence with charming views without sacrificing other amenities.

And in the case of this 2,756-square-foot house listed for $840,000 in Golden, Colorado, the other amenities being sacrificed include ... well, its walls.

And roof. And rooms.

“Opportunity Knocks in South Golden on Table Mountain,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Build your dream home on this well located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views. This lot backs to a large empty lot with a church on the front side, easy access to the front and back of the lot for the building.”

Judging by the photos, it appears the home was ravaged by a fire of sorts, but the potential to rebuild something beautiful is there.

Burnt-out homes listed on the market aren’t unheard of and ones that are priced high are often in desirable locations, including this $500,000 Washington, D.C., home or this California residence that sold for $850,000 .

However, that didn’t stop fans on Zillow Gone Wild from going all in on the house.

“ That style of house has great airflow,” one person said. “They never have that stuffy, stale quality of some houses.”

“It sold a few months ago in June for $340k and now they want more than double,” someone pointed out.

“Move in ready! Very open concept and spectacular views from everywhere,” another joked. “Lots of airflow! Dark sky observation deck included.”

“My dad ‘what are you doing, heating the whole neighborhood?’ Sharing is caring,” one person said.

“Realtor: when I said you need to remove all personal items and think about making it open concept. You misunderstood a bit,” another noted.

“*House sold separately,” someone joked.

Golden is about 15 miles west of Denver.

