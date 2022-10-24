ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

US 103.1

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?

There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
CLIO, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County

Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party

Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'

When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date

The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Child reunited with family in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
FLINT, MI
candgnews.com

New church looks to make an impact on Novi

NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
NOVI, MI
US 103.1

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining

WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
WESTLAND, MI
owossoindependent.com

Signature Auto Group Sold to Waterford Dealership Owner

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31. Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
candgnews.com

City approves apartment complex at 14 Mile and Mound

STERLING HEIGHTS — The intersection of 14 Mile and Mound roads is on course to eventually get a new apartment complex that will include 308-square-foot microunits. ARH Land Holdings LLC presented its planned unit development proposal for an Icon Park apartment complex at an Oct. 4 Sterling Heights City Council meeting. The council approved the PUD plan 5-2, with Councilman Henry Yanez and Councilwoman Deanna Koski voting no.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

