Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County
Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner wants guard rail fixed in front of her house in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman who lives in a Pontiac house says a damaged guard rail in front of her home is no way to live. The guard rail shows how dangerous the area can be because of an accident. The homeowner wants the city to do something about...
5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party
Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
HometownLife.com
Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'
When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date
The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
abc12.com
Child reunited with family in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
candgnews.com
New church looks to make an impact on Novi
NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining
WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
owossoindependent.com
Signature Auto Group Sold to Waterford Dealership Owner
(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31. Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature...
candgnews.com
City approves apartment complex at 14 Mile and Mound
STERLING HEIGHTS — The intersection of 14 Mile and Mound roads is on course to eventually get a new apartment complex that will include 308-square-foot microunits. ARH Land Holdings LLC presented its planned unit development proposal for an Icon Park apartment complex at an Oct. 4 Sterling Heights City Council meeting. The council approved the PUD plan 5-2, with Councilman Henry Yanez and Councilwoman Deanna Koski voting no.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1