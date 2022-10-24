Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
Someone recently said that Fall is "Tattoo Season." I honestly had no idea that was a thing. As a person with several tattoos, myself, I'm appalled by my own ignorance. If you're wondering, both the Fall and Winter seasons are considered to be the perfect time to get a tattoo. If you're wondering why that is, no worries, I'll tell you.
North Dakota’s Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Nothing like a pesky form of weed to try and ruin our day. The weed I am talking about is called Palmer Amaranth. Here is what mda.state.mn says about this pest:. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed. Additionally, no transportation, propagation, or sale of this plants is allowed.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Doug Has The Power To Grant Tribes ALL ND Sports Betting
Earlier this month I wrote an article about North Dakota's only "sportsbook" location. It's on the North Dakota/South Dakota in a casino in Hankinson, North Dakota. Since sportsbooks are not yet legal in North Dakota the casino is living its betting life in a loophole. So, it's only been a couple of weeks since that story came out, why go back?
Do We Have An Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In North Dakota?
How do you feel about older kids' trick-or-treating?. Have you ever seen an obvious teenager at your door before trick or treating? What were you thinking at the time? Did you use the line, "Aren't you a little too old to be doing this?" I know I heard that line...
A Minnesota Horror Video – Scarier Than Anything You’ll Ever See
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
Here’s What Type Of Food North Dakotans Like The Most
North Dakota is full of so many cultures. We have quite the German influence, Scandinavian, Native American and so many others. With that, you might be curious as to which type of food North Dakotans like the most. You may even think you already know. I'm here to tell you that you could, very well, be wrong.
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
Here’s Why North Dakotans Shouldn’t Bag Their Leaves
WE know the leaves are pretty much gone at this point, but next time they come around, you might want to keep this in mind. According to NPR, wildlife experts say that 8 million tons of leaves end up in landfills every year. Yes, I said TONS. Save yourself some...
Popular Products Sold In ND Recalled Due To Harmful Bacteria
So you're at the store looking for your beloved Orange Energy scented Pine-Sol cleaner and the shelves are empty! RATS! You'll have to settle for (ugh) the Lavender Clean scent. Wait a minute! Where has all the Pine-Sol gone? How am I going to get rid of all the bacteria in my home?
Why These Wild Animals In North Dakota Are Not Wanted
Feral Hogs in North Dakota? You bet! They have been documented as being in North Dakota since 2007. The first sightings were near Grassy Butte and in the Turtle Mountains. Wild boar, razorback, feral hog, wild pig. Those are just a few of the names for one of the most destructive, formidable invasive species in the United States. Feral swine adapt to just about any habitat, have few natural enemies, and reproduce at high rates. Estimates vary, but their population likely exceeds 6 million nationwide. They cause tremendous damage up to $2.5 billion annually to crops, forestry, livestock, and pastures. Feral swine also present great risks to human health and safety. They can harbor and transmit dozens of parasites and diseases.
How Fashionable Are North Dakotans? — Study Finds Out
How interested in fashion are North Dakotans? If you ask me, I'd say we clean up real nice, but experts don't seem to agree. Fashion experts at a company called Karen Millen analyzed Google Data trends to find what search terms were used most by people interested in fashion. After that they gave each state a fashion score.
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, and our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
Love Is In The Air: ND Pilot Does Aerial Proposal [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love a good "Love Story"? This one happened right here in North Dakota over the weekend. On Sunday one man took to the skies for his one-of-a-kind wedding proposal to the love of his life. Sunday Morning. Following church service Sunday, the couple Michael Berg and Kaylene Klein...
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
How Many Minnesotans Will It Take To Carve This Pumpkin?
The month of October brings many awesome things... ... a change of weather with more leaves falling off the trees, bags of candy begin accumulating in stores everywhere ready for trick or treat...AND families start to get excited about tradition - which of course includes the colors orange and brown, and THE one thing ( in my opinion ) that best represents Halloween - that would be the pumpkin. Just last week I went over to a co-worker's house for a get-together and their whole front yard was strategically set up with pumpkins of all sizes. They all were carved with great care with each one showing a different personality, smile, and charm. I mentioned the sizes earlier, sure they varied, but wait till you see Maverick!
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0