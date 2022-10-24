Read full article on original website
Cody Johnson in Bozeman: What You Need to Know
Cody Johnson is playing a sold-out show at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, October 29. Here's everything you need to know about the concert. Cody Johnson is a rarity in mainstream country music. He's actually a cowboy. Long before Johnson's music was gracing the airwaves on country music radio stations across America, he competed in rodeos as a bull rider. Much of his music reflects on real-life experiences and stories from that time in his life.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
5 Trends Montana Should Buck
Montana has this wild energy that makes it a timeless classic. The archetype of the rugged Montanan never goes out of style, and though this state does move with the times, we maintain our essence which is resistant to change. This quality has saved us from humilation countless times. Montanans should be proud that they never started riding Segways around, for example. Can you believe that people actually allowed themselves to be seen standing on those things? How embarrassing.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead-Grown Hops in International Beers
In 2012, Tom Britz started growing hops in the Flathead Valley as a side gig, hoping to experiment with the aromatic crop that’s traditionally grown in the Pacific Northwest and other states bordering Canada. Britz planned to have a small operation growing hops for Montana breweries, but he quickly...
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Montana apprentice program boosting love of hunting for youth
Montana’s Apprentice Hunter program began in 2015 following a sharp decline in resident hunting sales.
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
msuexponent.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Are You Ready? Montana’s Annual Run For Your Life Event Is Back!
Mental health in Montana has been a topic at many schools, universities, churches, and workplaces for quite some time. There was a time when speaking about mental health was considered unacceptable. Seeking help basically meant you were "crazy" and would be sent off to be "fixed." Times have changed with...
Ready To Carve Pumpkins? This Montana Business Is Ready For You
Every year we love getting the kiddos all dressed up as their favorite characters and taking them to get as much candy as they can. Almost all kids love Halloween, and I won't lie, most adults love it too. This year, Kenyon Noble is celebrating their 24th Annual Junior Carpenter...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
