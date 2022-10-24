Read full article on original website
Related
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
defendernetwork.com
Ayesha & Kevan Shelton: Preserving Black Houston monuments
Preserving Black historical landmarks in the United States is crucial but has its share of challenges. Of the 95,000 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, only 2% focus on the experiences of Black people, according to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. History isn’t only told...
defendernetwork.com
Texas historical marker designated for Dr. Thomas Freeman
The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, long-time Texas Southern University debate coach, as a significant part of Texas history by awarding an Official Texas Historical Marker in his name. The designation honors his legacy as an important and educational part of local and national history.
defendernetwork.com
Annie Benifield leads League of Women Voters Houston
For Annie Benifield, voting is in her blood. Her father was a first generation born out of slavery African American, who lived to be 90 years old and never missed an opportunity to vote once he was given the right. Her father passed in 2004, but his dedication has served as fuel to her fire to make voting a priority in her life.
defendernetwork.com
Texas Southern and Prairie View coaches ready to embrace Homecoming Festivities
Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney likes to say his team is on a Homecoming Tour, of sorts. And the last two weekends, quarterback Andrew Body and the Tigers have been something of Homecoming Crashers, having thwarted celebrations at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State. But now it’s their turn with upstart Division II Lincoln University (Calif.) coming into Durley Stadium on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) for the Tigers’ Homecoming.
Comments / 0