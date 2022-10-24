Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:

1 DAY AGO