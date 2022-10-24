Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to seeing the American tennis star on ad posters in Vienna
American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a TikTok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz gets beaten by Shapovalov in Vienna leaving his Turin chances minimal
Taylor Fritz lost against Denis Shapovalov in Vienna 1-6 6-4 3-6 which leaves his ATP Finals Turin chances very minimal. The American is battling for a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin and he needs deep run to finish off the year. His Vienna Open run ended in round two when Denis Shapovalov produced a brutal effort to take him down in three sets.
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past native Novak in Vienna
Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.
FOX Sports
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
tennisuptodate.com
"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"
Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com
Carlos Alcaraz pledges to play for Spain at 2022 Davis Cup Finals
Carlos Alcaraz made up his mind about playing at the Davis Cup Finals and he'll spearhead Spain's attempt at winning the trophy on native soil. Carlos Alcaraz will play for Spain in Malaga at the Davis Cup Finals as he confirmed his participation. There was some doubt whether he'd play at the event due to the type of season he has had but the official team is announced and he's on the list.
tennisuptodate.com
Former prominent coach of Halep, Darren Cahill defends former World No.1 after failed drugs test: "There is no chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list"
The former coach of Simona Halep, Darren Cahill, jumped to Halep's defence after she was banned from tennis over doping. Halep was provisionally banned from tennis after two of her samples tested positive for a banned substance. The former number one promised to fight for the truth explaining that she would never take something like that willingly.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final
We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
tennisuptodate.com
Sergi Bruguera dismisses comparison between Nadal and Alcaraz: "You have to enjoy both"
Spanish Davis Cup Team Captain Sergi Bruguera dismissed comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal calling for the enjoyment of both. The need to compare is something fairly unique in modern times with everything and anything getting compared. Carlos Alcaraz was always going to be compared to Rafael Nadal, simply because we haven't seen such a talented player from that country since Nadal. Even if you expand it to the rest of the world, Alcaraz is still the biggest talent right now in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz sets immediate goals and sends message to chasing pack: "My goal is to win every tournament and stay Number One"
Carlos Alcaraz has a very clear goal in mind to finish off the season and it's to win every event he plays which should ensure his stay at number one. Alcaraz made a good start in Basel surviving a very close clash with Jack Draper where he needed to go the full distance in order to win. Draper pushed him quite hard but Alcaraz was able to find his best in the biggest moments which is what won him many close matches this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner and others showcase their personalities during the Emoji Challenge
Ahead of the Erste Bank Open Vienna, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showed off the goofier side of their personalities. The tournament organizers shared a video on Twitter of the players imitating various emojis in the Emoji Challenge. Sinner and Tiafoe were joined by Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, and Hubert Hurkacz.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic on enforced three month break after Wimbledon: “I cannot say this break was caused by my will as I wanted to go America”
Novak Djokovic did not play tennis for several months after his Wimbledon triumph but it wasn't because he didn't want to. Djokovic missed about three months of the season making his return at the Laver Cup in London and since then he's been a man on a mission. Back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana showed that he's as good as ever but not being able to play for three months was still disappointing to him.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem only given wildcard for qualifying at Paris Masters as Gasquet, Mannarino, Rinderknech and Simon lead main draw recipients
Dominic Thiem has received a wild card for the Paris Masters but he'll need to go through qualifying as the main draw wild cards went to other players. Thiem is still ranked outside of the top 100 which means he needed a wild card to be able to play in Paris. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a main draw wild card but he did get the qualifying wild card which should be doable for him considering the level he's playing at right now.
Comments / 0