This 646-Square-Foot Industrial-Inspired Paris Apartment Vibrates With Color
For their first purchase together, a young couple knew they would need some help to make the right decisions in their small Paris home. “They reached out to me even before starting to visit some apartments,” remembers architect Thibaut Picard, who helms an eponymous studio. “They wanted us to design their future project, so we looked for a space to renovate.”
Step Inside This Year’s Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse
Steps away from Brooklyn Bridge Park, in a classic Greek Revival town house, the Brooklyn Heights Association welcomed guests to the grand opening of the third biennial Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse last week. The newly renovated and six-floor residence’s style is decidedly Brooklyn, with many of the participating interior designers choosing to showcase the artistry of borough-based talents and honor the historical neighborhood’s architectural nuances.
Inside Colin King’s Light-Filled Manhattan Loft
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Colin King is a man on the move. At the time of our meeting, the Manhattan-based interior stylist had just returned from three...
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
This Historic Amsterdam Canal House Gets a Japanese-Inspired Makeover
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the renovation of a historic Amsterdam canal house, architect Dominique Hage had a source of inspiration nearly 6,000 miles away. The founder...
Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos
Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show
Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
wmagazine.com
Gabrielle Union Shines in a Dress From One of NYC’s Artiest Young Designers
Before launching her fashion label Puppets and Puppets in 2018, designer Carly Mark had already established herself as a noted visual artist. At first, her designs seemed like an extension of that career, offering up items that split the difference between fashion and conceptual art. But steadily and surely, over the past few years, Puppets and Puppets has emerged as one of the most exciting young brands to watch on the New York Fashion Week calendar. On cue, the label’s appeal to the celebrity set has grown, too—take Gabrielle Union’s word for it.
Adam Sandler Buys Surprisingly Modest L.A. Home for $4 Million
Adam Sandler just added a surprisingly modest 1,840-square-foot house to his extensive real estate portfolio. The comedian and Uncut Gems star spent $4.075 million on a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached two-car garage in Los Angeles’ affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood, according to Dirt. Set on a small corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac, the traditional ranch-style structure dates back to 1947 but has since been remodeled and updated with a modern kitchen and bathrooms. The fate of the charming abode, which is clad in white wood shingles and blue shutters, is uncertain, considering that its sale included plans for a more palatable 7,600-square-foot two-story home.
Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
hypebeast.com
Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"
Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
Tour a DIY-Savvy Couple’s Nature-Inspired Los Angeles Home
In the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, organic defines the modus operandi of everyday life—not only in the abundant juice shops and health food stores but in the hilly landscape where houses are tucked among lush palms and cypress trees. So when AD100 designer Mandy Cheng and her husband, architect Rory Reynolds, set out to overhaul one such home as their own, the vistas from the backyard provided a natural point of departure.
Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former Upper East Side Brownstone Hits the Market for $12 Million
One of Gloria Vanderbilt’s former New York City townhouses has just hit the market for $11.995 million, reports Mansion Global. Current owner, photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi, bought the home directly from the notable heiress, socialite, and entrepreneur back in 1995. A historic house, the 19-foot-wide brownstone was built...
The Private Nightclub of Costa Palmas Shows Off an Immersive Mosaic
When designing for nightlife, Martin Brudnizki explains, it’s not just about setting the mood, “it’s about establishing a powerful sense of place.” The AD100 talent has threaded that nocturnal needle in hot spots around the world, from Annabel’s in London to the Britely in Los Angeles. And now he’s deftly done so at the private nightclub of Costa Palmas, a luxury development on the East Cape of Mexico’s Baja California Sur peninsula. Here he collaborated with the artist Celso to conceive an immersive mosaic, with astrological and zoomorphic motifs inspired by Mexican alebrijes folklore. Notes Brudnizki, “We wanted to create something that had a very strong local identity in terms of color and pattern.” That kaleidoscopic corridor ushers revelers from bar to dance floor to lounge, its star-shaped sconces bouncing light across the glass fragments. Brudnizki calls the effect “almost psychedelic,” comparing it to the hallucinogenic properties of Mexico’s hikuri, or peyote plant. Well, Martin, you’re making us.
This Modernist Dream House Renovation in Mérida Was Inspired by Local Materials
When my husband and I decided to move to Mérida, the capital of the state of Yucatán in Mexico, we were in search of an adventure. I had lived in New York for 24 years; my husband, Marc Perrotta, for nearly 20. We were happy with our lives and routines. I worked as an editor and writer for various magazines and websites, Marc for different architectural firms. Our weekends revolved around our dog Lily Beth, exploring New York (often on bike), and spending time with friends. Still, the idea that we would simply continue to do the same for another two or three decades left us both a little disheartened.
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
Parachute Home Launches Living Room Furniture Collection on the Heels of Their Bed Frame Success
After eight years of transforming our bedrooms and bathrooms, Parachute Home is now launching a 15-piece living room collection. This release marks the brand’s first foray into the world of furniture beyond the bedroom. The Los Angeles–based home brand found success last year with its inaugural furniture line of upholstered bed frames, wooden nightstands, and sculptural benches, so broadening its offerings to include sink-right-in sofas, statement coffee tables, and lamps was an obvious next step.
See Inside the World’s Most Beautiful Public Bathroom
Nature is calling on the sixth floor of the Xuanwu District’s upscale Deji Plaza mall. Here, a new public washroom transports weary shoppers into a palatial sanctuary packed with plant life, featuring seven dedicated rest and restoration areas designed by Shanghai-based X+Living. “We designed this project hoping to pay tribute to the increasingly distant spring under the current environmental crisis,” says the chief designer and X+Living founder, Li Xiang.
Carina Chaz’s Vintage Sofa Is Filled With Memories of Her Grandmother
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
Larry David Buys Traditional-Style Montecito Home for $7.6 Million
Comedian and television icon Larry David is the latest celebrity to trade one Montecito estate for another in the lucrative buy-and-sell game that A-listers love to play in the well-to-do California town. After profiting on the $6.9 million sale of the French Normandy-style cottage that he bought earlier this year, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator just bought another Montecito home for $7.6 million–$600,000 over the asking price, according to Dirt.
