Read full article on original website
Related
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Alabama's bye week
The Alabama Crimson Tide enter their bye week with a 7-1 overall record including a 4-1 record in SEC conference play. Despite suffering a loss a couple of weeks ago, Alabama still controls its own destiny. On Monday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made the quick trip to Birmingham...
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
247Sports
Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Scarlet Nation
Family culture and former Texas RB has Jaden Allen sold on the Longhorns
Jaden Allen was the first to commit to Texas in the 2024 class when he made the call in late December of 2021. Since then, the Aledo (Texas) standout has remained fully bought into what the Longhorns are selling. The two-way athlete is a well-rounded playmaker that can make an...
Yardbarker
Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe likely to miss the rest of the season
Justin Eboigbe has been a big part of Alabama's defense, literally. He's a 6-foot-5, nearly 300-pound senior defensive lineman who has played in 42 games since entering the program back in 2019. Unfortunately for the No. 6 ranked Crimson Tide (7-1), they won't have the services of Eboigbe for the...
Comments / 0