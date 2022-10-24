ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart

Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe likely to miss the rest of the season

Justin Eboigbe has been a big part of Alabama's defense, literally. He's a 6-foot-5, nearly 300-pound senior defensive lineman who has played in 42 games since entering the program back in 2019. Unfortunately for the No. 6 ranked Crimson Tide (7-1), they won't have the services of Eboigbe for the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy