Apple is reportedly decreasing its production of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to The Information, the tech giant informed at least one of its manufacturers in China to “immediately halt production” of the smartphone’s components while it assesses the demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. Meanwhile, the two downstream Apple suppliers in China that assemble the parts into larger modules are also supposedly scaling back production by 70% and 90%. Demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is supposedly quite low as consumers prefer to spend the extra $100 USD for the iPhone 14 Pro and its extra features.

3 DAYS AGO