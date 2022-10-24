Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
TechCrunch
Apple increases US subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One bundle
Apple TV+ will increase by $2 monthly and $10 annually. Subscribers will be charged $6.99 per month or $69 per year. This will be the first time Apple TV+ has raised its subscription price since its launch, signifying a frustrating time for streaming subscribers who have seen price hikes left and right lately. Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and YouTube Premium’s family plan all experienced price increases this year.
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features.
Apple Music Is Raising Prices and Spotify May Be Next
Apple is raising prices on a number of its popular streaming services, with a $1 to $3 hike on different tiers of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One. And this increase may cause competitors to adjust prices upward as well. As an Apple spokesperson noted (per 9to5Mac): “The subscription...
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
A $500 iPad and keyboard bundle could have happened — but Apple reportedly killed it
Apple could have finally offered a budget iPad bundle, complete with a keyboard, but reportedly killed the idea.
Warning for Apple users as prices rise for several popular services
APPLE has plans to increase the price of several of its subscription services – including Apple Music. On Monday, the Cupertino-based company announced that it would increase the subscription fares for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One bundles. The prices are going up starting this week due to...
YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business
Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Decreasing iPhone 14 Plus Production
Apple is reportedly decreasing its production of the iPhone 14 Plus. According to The Information, the tech giant informed at least one of its manufacturers in China to “immediately halt production” of the smartphone’s components while it assesses the demand for the iPhone 14 Plus. Meanwhile, the two downstream Apple suppliers in China that assemble the parts into larger modules are also supposedly scaling back production by 70% and 90%. Demand for the iPhone 14 Plus is supposedly quite low as consumers prefer to spend the extra $100 USD for the iPhone 14 Pro and its extra features.
iheart.com
Apple Says iPhones Will Soon Switch Over to USB-C Chargers
It looks like apple is changing its chargers again! Only this time, Apple is being forced to switch from the standard iPhone charger to USB-C chargers due to a European Union Law. But don't worry, this doesn't mean you have to throw away the iPhone chargers that you have now....
Gizmodo
Uh-Oh: Apple's Largest iPhone Assembly Plant Has a Covid-19 Flare Up
Officials at Apple’s largest assembly plant for iPhones in China are scrambling to contain a small, but noticeable covid-19 outbreak spreading amongst its workers. A spokesperson from Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest iPhone manufacturers, confirmed it was experiencing a “small number” of positive cases in its Zhengzhou facility Tuesday in statements sent to CNBC and Bloomberg. The spokesperson described current operations at the facility as, “relatively stable,” and “controllable,” and said they did not expect the disruptions to impact production outlooks for the quarter.
Comcast Sees Continued Headwinds in Q3 Cable As NBCU Ads Drop Post-Olympics
One of the nation’s biggest media companies is navigating its way through a challenging period, when two of its main flows of revenue have started to narrow. Cable-and-entertainment giant Comcast Corp. said that its flagship business continued to grapple with industry headwinds, as it added just 14,000 broadband subscribers in the third quarter and saw ad revenue decline in the wake of the absence of an Olympics telecast this year. The Philadelphia company’s third quarter revenue dipped 1.5%, to $29.85 billion. The quarter lacked a TV extravaganza like last year’s Tokyo Olympics, and the company’s NBCUniversal business reported a 35.1% drop in...
Apple CEO Tim Cook thought U2 putting its album on your iPhone was ‘not right’—even though he did it anyway
That unexpected U2 album that Apple released unsolicited in 2014 even had CEO Tim Cook confused.
TVGuide.com
Here's What's New (And What Isn't New) in the 2022 Apple TV 4K
Alongside announcements of new iPads last week, Apple also unveiled its latest take on a dedicated streaming device. The 2022 edition of the Apple TV 4K marks the third generation of 4K-capable streamers from the company, and the seventh generation overall (the first few models topped out at HD/1080p). But what does this new version bring to the table and how does it compare to its predecessors?
Digital Trends
Apple’s canceled plans for a new cheap iPad sound incredible
Apple announced the 2022 line of iPads last week, but it seems like the lineup could have been a lot more interesting if the company went through with the plastic-backed version that it was reportedly developing but ultimately scrapped. Apparently, Apple was working on a budget iPad made primarily with plastic that included a detachable keyboard in-box for under $500. If that’s truly the case, then Apple might have scrapped an incredible device that may now never see the light of day.
Apple Insider
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As of the newmacOS Ventura, Apple's Preview app will no longer support PostScript or Encapsulated PostScript documents. Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps...
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
