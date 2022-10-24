Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
SWPL Cup: Spartans host Rangers, Glasgow City face Hibernian in semi-finals
Spartans will host Rangers in the SWPL Cup semi-finals next month after eliminating holders Celtic on Sunday. The Edinburgh outfit will take on their Glasgow opponents, who sit third in the top flight, on 6 November. Four-time champions Hibernian travel to Glasgow City, their long-time domestic rivals, on the same...
BBC
Gary Caldwell: New Exeter City manager targets 'top end' of League One
Gary Caldwell says his ambition is to see Exeter City competing at the "top end" of League One after being named the club's manager. The Scot took over after Matt Taylor left to become Rotherham United boss. He inherits a side who are eighth in League One - closing in...
SB Nation
On This Day (26 October 1946) - “Battle of the Giants” as Sunderland beat Man United at Maine Road
In the autumn of 1946, a year after the end of the most deadly conflict in the history of our planet, football once again provided the essential escape from the concerns of working people everywhere. “We must provide a little fun” declared an MP on the front page of the...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
BBC
Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar
Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
BBC
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, O'Riley, Postecoglou, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen
Midfielder Matt O'Riley says Celtic will try to be "more ruthless" if they return to the Champions League. (BT Sport via Record) Manager Ange Postecoglou believes it's his job to make sure Celtic are in the Champions League "every year". (Record) Defender Leon King overcame illness in time to make...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England have 'more to come' despite France win
Two wins from two is the exactly the way we wanted to start this Rugby League World Cup with England. France were beaten 42-18 at Bolton in front of nearly 24,000 fans, to follow up the win over Samoa and put us top of our group. But the positive thing...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for New Zealand quarter-final
Rugby World Cup quarter-final: New Zealand v Wales. Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 07:30 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes for their...
BBC
Niall Currie: Dundela boss joins Portadown for second spell
Portadown have announced Niall Currie as their new manager after Paul Doolin departed the club on Tuesday. Currie joins from Championship side Dundela and will take charge at Shamrock Park for the second time. Doolin left the club bottom of the Irish Premiership table, having won just one point from...
BBC
Torquay United boss Gary Johnson will not 'bow down' to unhappy supporters
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he will not "bow down" to what he says is a minority of supporters who want him to leave his role. The Gulls were beaten 1-0 at Eastleigh on Tuesday after seeing Aaron Jarvis sent off in the first half. The defeat kept Torquay...
BBC
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to go head-to-head for the signature of Benfica starlet Antonio Silva, according to reports. The arch-rivals are both keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old centre-back, who is extremely highly rated in Portugal. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices.
BBC
Jake Clifford: Hull FC sign half-back from NRL side Newcastle Knights for 2023
Hull FC have signed half-back Jake Clifford from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal, to begin next season. The 24-year-old arrives with the option of a further year and joins team-mate Tex Hoy in signing for 2023. Having made 67 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys, Clifford joined the...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
SkySports
Ireland beat England at T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan and Andrew Balbirnie on an 'amazing and emotional' result
Eoin Morgan said Ireland upsetting England at the T20 World Cup is one of their greatest results considering the strength of the opposition, with winning captain Andrew Balbirnie reflecting on a "special" victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland secured a five-run win over Jos Buttler's side on DLS after...
BBC
Paul Mullin: Wrexham move on following social media 'furore' over striker's boots
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson acknowledged Paul Mullin's performance in the win over Halifax could have been affected by the row over a social media post. Mullin had revealed a photo of custom-made boots featuring an offensive slogan about the Conservative Party. The club described the 27-year-old's post as an "unwelcome...
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Dmitry Tursunov says 'red flags' convinced him to end coaching trial
Dmitry Tursunov says "red flags" convinced him to stop coaching British number one Emma Raducanu. The Russian says he advised former US Open champion Raducanu, 19, and her team that she needed to listen to "one voice". Tursunov, Raducanu's fourth coach in 15 months, said: "I felt like there were...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 14 - October 29th To 30th
All the action from Gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host Leeds United.
Sporting News
Ireland vs. England: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup match
It will be a David vs. Goliath battle when Ireland take on close neighbours England in the T20 World Cup. Ireland qualified for the Super 12 via the group stage but lost to Sri Lanka in their latest match. England, on the other hand, got their campaign off to a...
Comments / 0