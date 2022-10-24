Read full article on original website
Related
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
CIVIL WAR: Democrat for governor attacks own party as Republican gains momentum in deep-blue state
Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Tina Kotek, appears to be responding to the building momentum for Republican candidate Christine Drazan in their heated race by turning on her own party and launching attack's on the state's current Democratic governor, Kate Brown. Kotek's attacks on Brown, while mild, have come in the...
Planning on voting in November? Today's your last day to register to vote
If you're planning on voting in next month's election, Monday is the last day to register to vote.
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Joke about Joe Biden leads to extremely awkward moment at Gavin Newsom-Brian Dahle debate
It was very clearly a "Joe Biden is senile" quip, and moderator Scott Shafer of KQED pressed Dahle to say as much directly.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
Hillary Clinton says Republicans have plan to 'steal 2024 presidential election'
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed Republicans are out to steal the 2024 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.
9.3M early votes cast two weeks before Election Day
More than 9 million Americans have already cast their ballots two weeks ahead of the midterms, according to the United States Elections Project. Around 2.5 million have cast early votes in-person, and 6.8 million mail-in ballots have been returned — for a total of more than 9.3 million early ballots across 35 states reporting data so far.
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Democratic strategists respond to conservative Latino swing to GOP: 'They don't like socialists'
Several Democratic strategists told Fox News Digital that rising crime and the party's embrace of the far left have played roles in the Latino community's shift to the GOP.
An Election Denier Could Oust A Democrat Running On The Future Of Democracy
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finds herself in serious danger of losing to Republican Adam Laxalt, a peddler of election lies who's backed by Trump.
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
Gavin Newsom’s reelection campaign looks more like a run for president
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The prospect of an eventual presidential campaign has trailed Gavin Newsom like a shadow for decades — even before he ever became a politician. In his senior yearbook at Santa Clara University in 1989, his family published a...
Democrats limp into Election Day without a bumper sticker
It is a big key to every election — the winning campaign slogan. The message that is powerful yet pithy enough to fit on a bumper sticker. In the modern political era, the best ones are easy to list without looking them up:. * Ronald Reagan, 1980: “Are you...
Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads
Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
