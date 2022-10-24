ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

9.3M early votes cast two weeks before Election Day

More than 9 million Americans have already cast their ballots two weeks ahead of the midterms, according to the United States Elections Project. Around 2.5 million have cast early votes in-person, and 6.8 million mail-in ballots have been returned — for a total of more than 9.3 million early ballots across 35 states reporting data so far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Axios

Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads

Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
CALIFORNIA STATE

