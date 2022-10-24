Read full article on original website
WVNews
Kindness and Respect: Lewis County, West Virginia mourns the loss of beloved educator Beth White-Nichols
The Lewis County High School and LCHS sports communities have come together in mourning the loss and celebrating the life and legacy of beloved educator and coach Beth White-Nichols, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a battle with cancer. White-Nichols became a well-loved fixture in Lewis County Schools over...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Development Authority to seek auctioneer for airport property
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Development Authority will seek bids for auctioneer services as they continue to move toward a sale of county-owned property near the North Central West Virginia Airport. Authority members voted on the measure at a regular meeting Wednesday, about five months after...
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, candidates raise funds for elections
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Campaign finance reports filed early this month indicate Harrison County Commission candidate Mike Romano has outraised his opponent, while incumbent David Hinkle has largely financed his own campaign. The candidates for Harrison County Commission reported raising a combined $106,443 in their campaigns through Sept....
WVNews
Men at work: Robey Excavating crew uses jackhammer to address gas leak near Municipal Building in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg for latest community conversation on Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice, state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Babydog, the governor’s English bulldog, visited the Harrison County Senior Center on Wednesday for a discussion of Amendment 2. Wednesday’s community conversation was the 24th public event Justice has hosted since mid-September to encourage...
WVNews
Recreation opportunities grow within city of Bridgeport (West Virgnia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials on Wednesday celebrated the growth of recreational opportunities within the city by holding ribbon cuttings to mark the completion of two projects. City Council members, along with business and recreation leaders, took part in ceremonies at the Virginia Avenue trail connector and...
WVNews
Fairmont State University to kick off 24-hour Day of Giving fundraiser
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The fourth annual Fairmont State University Falcon Day of Giving is set to run from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday, and officials are hoping to raise $350,000 to support the university’s departments, programs and organizations. Hosted by the Fairmont State Foundation, the Day...
WVNews
Officials confirm 'big addition' coming to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As an agreement is finalized, preparations are already underway for a new business to come to Meadowbrook Mall. According to a press release from The Cafaro Company, which operates the mall, the new tenant will be “the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall.”
WVNews
Jackhammer work
A crew from Robey Excavating was called in Wednesday to address a natural gas leak below the street in the front of Clarksburg's Municipal Building. Here, Chris Clevenger, laborer, operates the jackhammer while Dustin Mutschelknaus, operator, readies a fire extinguisher. The men used other equipment to periodically release trapped gas.
WVNews
Candidates for WVa judicial vacancy must apply by Nov. 18
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia have until Nov. 18 to submit applications and letters of recommendation. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit serving Monongalia County, Gov. Jim Justice's office said.
WVNews
Delinquent 2021 property tax deadline approaching in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The last day to pay delinquent 2021 real estate taxes in Monongalia County is Monday. The delinquent real estate tax list will be certified and sent to the state auditor’s office on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m, Chief Tax Deputy Kelly Palmer told the Monongalia County Commission during a brief update at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Emily Denison glides thru the air fpr a Colt point.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty four hours ago, the Philip Barbour volleyball team dropped a two-set match to Morgantown.
WVNews
Marguerite Ann Clevenger
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Marguerite Ann Clevenger, 82, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her residence with family by her side. She was born December 4, 1939, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of the late John Edward and Winnie Pearl Campbell McLaughlin.
WVNews
Kelly Palmer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The last day to pay delinquent 2021 real estate taxes in Monongalia County is Monday.
WVNews
Raleigh V. Royster
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Raleigh V. Royster, 88, of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born in Troy, WV, on October 26, 1933, a son of the late Raleigh and Alice Fair Royster.
WVNews
Philip Barbour drops first set, but sweeps home quad match
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty-four hours before Wednesday’s matches, the Philip Barbour volleyball team dropped a two-set match to Morgantown. The Colts also dropped the first set of their three-set match versus Moorefield as a part of Wednesday’s home quad. Having lost their past three sets, coach Heather Halfin’s message in between frames was simple.
WVNews
An award for WVU's Aussie
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Neal Brown has an Australian punter at his disposal, one who this past week earned the distinction of being the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. He also has a punter from Great Britain available.
WVNews
South Harrison volleyball sweeps Hundred
South Harrison volleyball only needed to score the minimum 75 points to knock off Hundred. The Hawks (9-18) swept the Hornets 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 on Wednesday in Mason-Dixon Conference action. Abby Louk had 10 assists, nine digs and three aces for South Harrison. Emily Haddix had 12 digs. Hope Woods...
WVNews
WVU defense must pick poison against dual-threat TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To blitz or not to blitz, that is the question, at least put into Shakespearian terms. “Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune or to take arms against a sea of troubles” is really just another way of asking should one try to get to the quarterback and throw him to earth or risk receivers running free in your secondary when you are playing a number of backups and are hardly what would be considered adept at one-on-one coverage.
WVNews
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
