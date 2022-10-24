Read full article on original website
Weak yen, rising fuel prices push back anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the flow of Japanese arrivals is a trickle compared to pre-pandemic times ― and the strong dollar means Hawaii’s international rebound could be further away than hoped. Oahu resident Jacqueline Hurd was waiting for her ride, fresh from a...
'This is terrible': Homeless camps along Maui's north shore raise concern in community
Weak yen, rising fuel prices are pushing back a much-anticipated rebound of...
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival.
HNN News Brief (Oct. 25, 2022)
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Airline launches lottery to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat.
Airline launches lottery to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat
Police in Missouri revealed more details about the suspect in a shooting at a high school in St. Louis.
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 25, 2022)
City moves forward with project to install 'bus only' lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare.
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong Tuesday into Wednesday then decrease to moderate Thursday through Saturday. A plume of moisture will approach the state Tuesday night and will bring showery weather especially over windward Maui and the Big Island Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Beyond Wednesday, we will likely see slightly wetter than normal trade wind weather as several bands of moisture ride in with the moderate trades.
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Trade winds will dominate the forecast and bring in some heavy pockets. Trade winds will bring us more showers this week and even more in the second half of the week. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at.
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in nearly a year, the military has drained fuel from the Red Hill pipelines to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Environmental watchdogs are hoping another disaster doesn’t happen. New video from U.S. Pacific Command showed the massive above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl...
New report addresses worker shortage in Hawaii’s early child education program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the nonprofit Rand Corporation explains that Hawaii’s early childhood education program needs a lot of work. The report cites low wages as one of the biggest obstacles in attracting and keeping enough workers. It’s estimated that early educators in Hawaii earn only...
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
City moves forward with project to install 'bus only' lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at.
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
SHOPO says it's investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month.
Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. In this SmartMoney Monday, we're going to learn when it makes sense to open a Time Deposit Account or Certificate of Deposit, commonly known as a "CD."
