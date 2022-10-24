ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
HNN News Brief (Oct. 25, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Airline launches lottery to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Each...
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 25, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare. Updated: 6...
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong Tuesday into Wednesday then decrease to moderate Thursday through Saturday. A plume of moisture will approach the state Tuesday night and will bring showery weather especially over windward Maui and the Big Island Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Beyond Wednesday, we will likely see slightly wetter than normal trade wind weather as several bands of moisture ride in with the moderate trades.
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Welcome back Trade Wind Weather!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Trade winds are going to be kicking up some more rain. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Trade winds will dominate the forecast and bring in some heavy pockets. Trade winds will bring us more showers this week and even more in the second half of the week. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: Oct. 24,...
SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'

The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
