Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
Utah voters to decide Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are deciding whether to amend the Utah Constitution to allow the legislature more leeway with the money it spends during an emergency. Right now, the legislature can appropriate up to one percent of the state’s budget. Voting “for” Constitutional Amendment A means you approve of them spending up to five percent.
What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
Utah's booze prices exceed national norms
Utah has some of the highest liquor prices in the country, according to an Axios analysis of liquor prices in all 50 states. Why it matters: Liquor sales brought about $240 million in revenue to the state's coffers last year. What's happening: With a mandated 88% markup for liquor, Utahns...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
A quick Utah voters guide to the 2022 midterm election
Oct. 25 - This is when early in-person voting begins if you aren’t into the mail ballot. Oct. 28 - This is the last day you can register to vote online. Nov. 7 - Are you mailing your ballot? Make sure it is postmarked by this day or it won’t be counted.
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote
Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office. The Herald Journal sent similar sets...
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
What Is ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ On The Utah Voter’s Ballot?
If you’ve wondered what ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ on the Utah ballot is all about then you are not alone. Representative Scott Chew shared with Evans Family Media that many people are asking about what it is and what they need to know. The Amendment asks voters if they are For or Against a change relating to special sessions of the Utah Legislature and deals with the Legislature’s ability to spend money in an emergency. Representative Chew referred to information that House Speaker Brad Wilson shared with FOX 13 News. “Currently, the legislature has the ability to call itself into special session in the event of an emergency or some other big event to deal with urgent matters. Constitutional Amendment A raises the cap in the amount of money the legislature can deal with in a special session they call,” said Wilson. As it stands now, the Legislature is capped at 1 percent of the state’s budget that can be spent in an emergency and this amendment would change that to 5 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as what prompted this proposed amendment. Information about ‘Constitutional Amendment A’ can be linked to through Vote.Utah.gov.
Recent bear attacks have Utah wildlife officials urging preparedness and caution
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials are reminding people to be prepared after two recent grizzly bear attacks in Wyoming. “The last thing you want to do is surprise a bear, you want to let them know you’re coming, ” said James Brower, Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Region, and head of the regional Bear Aware program.
Stop development near charter school
My name is Jenna Oakey. I am a parent of an 8th grader at Thomas Edison Charter School south, here in Cache Valley. I have had children attend this school now for 14 years. This community and school are our home.
Does the weekend snowstorm kick Utah off to a good water year?
Utah’s northern Utah mountains ended up with some impressive snow totals as the result of the weekend storm. Will it help the drought, and is more on the way?
Renewable energy hardly 'a failed path'
"Renewable energy is a failed path, scientist tells Utah legislators," Salt Lake Tribune, October 21 2022. "Professor says true costs of wind and solar rule those alternatives out. No other views were presented."
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
State recommends end to lawn watering for rest of year
As fall temperatures settle in, the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is now recommending most of the state shut off irrigation systems until next spring when irrigation season begins again. The only exception is Washington County. the Utah Division of Water Resources expects to recommend zero irrigations statewide in the next few weeks as temperatures continue to drop.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Bear Lake FFA chapter competes in Soil and Land competitions
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Bear Lake FFA chapter and three other high schools competed in the Southeast Idaho FFA District Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event hosted by Bear Lake High School FFA and Bear Lake Soil and Water Conservation District. FFA chapters that participated were Bear Lake,...
