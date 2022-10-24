Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton ready to silence the doubters in the annual 'Cement Bowl'
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Week 10 of the high school football season means one thing, rivalry week. Northampton puts their unbeaten mark up against Whitehall in the annual 'Cement Bowl'. For John Toman and his group, this game is more than just a rivalry. A perfect record in most cases is...
69 News at 5:00 - Protest held in Allentown over ASD superintendent's departure
People in the Allentown community are pushing for answers as to why the school board got rid of the district's latest superintendent. Protests were held in the city today over John Stanford's departure. They want to know the whole truth behind his exit. Hear from protesters and district officials, in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
Officials cut ribbon on new Geisinger St. Luke's health center in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County have a new place to go for medical treatment. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Geisinger St. Luke's new health center in Pottsville. It's on Woodglen Road. The facility offers immediate care, primary care, occupational medicine, and walk-in x-ray services. It's the...
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
