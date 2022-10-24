ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

69 News at 5:00 - Protest held in Allentown over ASD superintendent's departure

People in the Allentown community are pushing for answers as to why the school board got rid of the district's latest superintendent. Protests were held in the city today over John Stanford's departure. They want to know the whole truth behind his exit. Hear from protesters and district officials, in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Officials cut ribbon on new Geisinger St. Luke's health center in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County have a new place to go for medical treatment. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Geisinger St. Luke's new health center in Pottsville. It's on Woodglen Road. The facility offers immediate care, primary care, occupational medicine, and walk-in x-ray services. It's the...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
BETHLEHEM, PA

