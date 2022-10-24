ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Tech enrollment shows 8.8% increase

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago

ALBANY — Albany Technical College reported enrollment growth of 8.8% for the fall semester of 2022 over the fall semester of 2021. The total number of enrolled ATC students for the fall semester is 2,579. This year also marks a 6.7% increase in the total number of credit hours for registered students at the college.

Recent college enrollment statistics in the United States indicate fewer students pursuing higher education. Some of the main reasons include financial difficulties and the need to earn an immediate living. According to Best Colleges, the community college enrollment crash continues, dropping more than 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, while career-focused programs rebounded after COVID. Best Colleges is a company that helps prospective students find the schools that best meet their needs through proprietary research, user-friendly guides, and hundreds of independent college rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech open house features health care programs

ALBANY — Anyone interested in a career in health care is invited to attend a special three-hour event at Albany Technical College. The college’s Healthcare Technology Building will host a Future Stars of Healthcare event Thursday in the Healthcare Technology Building from 4-7 p.m. Albany Tech’s health care...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Civil rights leader Charles Sherrod honored Tuesday in Albany

ALBANY — A civil rights pioneer and driving force behind the creation of the Albany Movement for civil rights was honored on Tuesday at the Albany park that bears his name. An audience of about 100 turned out for a tribute honoring Charles Sherrod at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park, where speakers included Clennon King, son of the late Albany civil rights advocate and attorney C.B. King, and Sherrod’s wife and daughter. Sherrod died on Oct. 11 at the age of 85.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany City Commission votes to move forward with board pay increase

ALBANY — The Albany City Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Below are some of the items that were voted on:. Purchase of G♦ PS Tracking Units: The purchase of 357 vehicle tracking units for city vehicles and 188 non-powered equipment trackers for city equipment from Verizon Connect. The units will be used for asset tracking by the Fleet Department. This purchase will include the tracking units, professional installation, monthly service fees, and 128 gigabits of memory upgrade for a monthly charge of $8,447.75, which comes out to an annual total of $101,373.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Cordele man pleads guilty to robbing Planters First Bank

ALBANY — A Cordele man has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a local bank. Donald Wellons Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner. Wellons faces a maximum of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date will be scheduled by the court.
CORDELE, GA
The Albany Herald

Two suspects arrested on murder charges

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded Tuesday to a shooting on the 700 block of West Second Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Johntavious Johnson,18, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. A witness told officers...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Four armed robbery suspects arrested after police trace cellphone

ALBANY — Hint to thieves: When you steal someone’s cellphone, usage of the phone can be hazardous to your health ... or at least your ability to avoid jail time. Four Albany men were arrested by Albany Police Department officers Monday after the thieves robbed a victim at gunpoint. Among the items the thieves took was the victim’s cellphone. Police were able to track the phone to North Slappey Boulevard, where they encountered the four suspects and, after a brief chase on foot, arrested them.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy