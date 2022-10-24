Albany Tech enrollment shows 8.8% increase

ALBANY — Albany Technical College reported enrollment growth of 8.8% for the fall semester of 2022 over the fall semester of 2021. The total number of enrolled ATC students for the fall semester is 2,579. This year also marks a 6.7% increase in the total number of credit hours for registered students at the college.

Recent college enrollment statistics in the United States indicate fewer students pursuing higher education. Some of the main reasons include financial difficulties and the need to earn an immediate living. According to Best Colleges, the community college enrollment crash continues, dropping more than 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, while career-focused programs rebounded after COVID. Best Colleges is a company that helps prospective students find the schools that best meet their needs through proprietary research, user-friendly guides, and hundreds of independent college rankings.