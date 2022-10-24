Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Cowboys Trade for Johnathan Hankins, Add Kendall Sheffield to Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys added two Buckeyes on Tuesday. The Cowboys made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Johnathan Hankins, sending a pair of late-round draft picks in exchange for the former Ohio State defensive tackle. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are also signing former Ohio...
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
NBC Sports
Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad
The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday. Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Active Roster
The Cardinals have signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster. Arizona originally brought Blankenship to the practice squad two weeks ago before elevating him to play in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, the former Colts kicker went 2/2 on field goals and...
Yardbarker
14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
Yardbarker
Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad
Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.
ESPN
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out vs. Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. has a concussion and is "likely to be out" Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Todd Bowles said Monday. The injury came in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when he collided with running back Raheem...
