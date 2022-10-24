Read full article on original website
fox9.com
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
fergusnow.com
Two Injured in Crash in Richland County
At 10:55 Monday morning at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injury crash between two vehicles in the eastbound Lane of Highway 13 approximately 2 1/2 miles east of Interstate 29. A 2005, black Ford F350, driven by 26 year old male from Wahpeton,...
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school Monday. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
froggyweb.com
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Band to Create Sober-Living Community in Bemidji
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have announced they’ll soon close on a purchase of the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji with plans to renovate the buildings to create a sober-living community. White Earth Band’s acquisition of the Ridgeway Court property...
valleynewslive.com
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685. State law requires...
froggyweb.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
10-year-old boy dies after falling from tree
A 10-year-old boy died in rural Walker, Minnesota, last week after falling out of a tree. The tragic incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at a home on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says...
trfradio.com
Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF
Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night. 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing. According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved...
