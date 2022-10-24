Read full article on original website
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot
For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez's incredible header to double Liverpool's lead away to Ajax in the Champions League.
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Liverpool continue to be hit by injury and fitness concerns as their attention returns to the Champions League tonight with a trip to Ajax.With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota already out, Liverpool then lost Darwin Nunez and Thiago ahead of Saturday’s dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.LIVE! Follow Liverpool’s game against Ajax with our live blogBut Jurgen Klopp must get his squad ready to go again, with the Reds looking to book their place in the knockout stages tonight.A draw or win would be enough to guarantee second spot in Group A with a match to...
Pep Guardiola worried about Man City’s ‘penalty problem’
Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City have a penalty problem after Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot in a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. Mahrez’s miss was was his third in four attempts. The Algerian also had a penalty saved in City’s previous Champions League tie earlier this month when they were held 0-0 in Copenhagen. It put City’s record under Guardiola at 25 failures from 80 penalties, a converstaion rate of 69 per cent – a poor return given the typical Premier League conversion rate is around 80 per cent. Erling Haaland has scored twice from...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
ESPN
Chelsea qualify for Champions League last 16 with narrow win over Salzburg
Chelsea ensured qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over FC Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, sending them four points clear at the top of Group E. Stunning goals scored either side of half-time by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz set...
Who is Germany’s first-choice penalty taker at the World Cup?
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has scored five penalties for his country
ESPN
Sevilla sink Copenhagen 3-0 to stay alive in Champions League
Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer
Chelsea want to strengthen their midfield in the coming months with N'Golo Kante's injuries and the fact he is set to leave the club, and Konrad Laimer looks to be a player on that list. Laimer plays for RB Leipzig, and is very highly rated within the Bundesliga and even...
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
SB Nation
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City
Manchester City are the winners of Group G of the UEFA Champions League. The Blues drew with Borussia Dortmund who join them in the knockout stages. Here's a look at what is trending up and down surrounding Man City. 3 Up. Stefan Ortega - Ortega was clearly the brightest spot...
BBC
Ajax v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Ajax have lost their past three Champions League matches against Liverpool. They have only been beaten four or more times in a row by two teams in the European Cup/Champions League: Juventus (four, 1997-2004) and Real Madrid (seven, 2010-2019). The Reds won their last game at Ajax 1-0 in October...
FOX Sports
Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League
His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre-World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
Yardbarker
Limp Barcelona cap off dire night with defeat to Bayern Munich
Barcelona were already knocked out of the Champions League when they took to the pitch against Bayern Munich, due to Inter’s victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on. There might have been pride or a performance to salvage, but the sensation by the end was of a team entirely adrift.
BBC
'I think it makes sense to be optimistic'
Jurgen Klopp says “too many injuries” are proving key as his side battle to find consistency but the Liverpool boss has vowed to take the “necessary steps” to find form. The Reds can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare...
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star
Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
