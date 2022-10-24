ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It

It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
Colorado State Alum Represents Ram Country While Up in Space

Colorado State University alum, Dr. Kjell Lindgren gave a shout-out to his alma mater while on a mission in outer space last week. The 49-year-old NASA astronaut was selected back in April to be a part of a four-person SpaceX crew that journeyed to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon. He was also chosen to be the commander of the mission. The team spent nearly six months in orbit after launching from the Kennedy Space Center on April 27, 2022. Crew-4 landed safely back on Earth in mid-October.
FORT COLLINS, CO
